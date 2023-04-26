Fishing is really heating up at Green Valley Lake in Payson, and will probably get even better. The two smaller lakes started clearing a few weeks ago, and finally the big lake has begun to clear as well. With warming temperatures, the crappies and bluegills moved in close to shore to spawn, and the trout are actively feeding as well.
This is great news for fly fishers, especially kids and new fly fishers, because your cast with the fly rod doesn’t have to be much more than a couple of rod lengths for you to find cooperative fish. The trout are often cruising just past the drop-off, while the bass, bluegills, and crappies are often a bit closer to shore.
My typical rig is one or two bead-head flies in the 12-18 hook size range positioned about two feet under an indicator. Any movement of the indicator often means a fish picked up my fly and I need to be prepared to set the hook promptly.
There will be several lake improvements going in over the next few weeks. The Mogollon Sporting Association has funded these. As many of you know, the MSA provides wonderful support to conservation and education efforts in our community. This fish habitat improvement work at Green Valley Lake is just one of the most recent examples.
Six tons of small, crushed gravel paid for by MSA was dropped into Lake 3 along the south wall by the Payson Water Department on Tuesday. This will provide ideal habitat for bluegills, crappies and bass to spawn, and should be a great place for kids to catch fish throughout the summer, and for years to come.
Some additional improvements funded by MSA that will come in a few weeks are actual fish structures that the after-school fly fishing program kids at Julia Randall Elementary School and Rim Country Middle School assembled for Lake 3. There is also a set being built from wood by the high school construction class for Lake 2, and six more provided by AZGFD. Most of these structures will go in Lake 3, but some will also go into Lake 2. I will talk more about these structures in a future article once they have been deployed in the lakes, and tell you where to find them and how they benefit fish and fishers.
All of this is done in cooperation with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. They have advised on improvements to the lake that will benefit fish and fishers and provided some of the fish structure material to be deployed in the lakes.
I’d like to give a shout-out to the Payson Water Department for their help in making improvements to the lake. They funded the first round of 15 structures built by the kids through a grant back in 2019. They dropped the gravel into the lake this week, will deploy the new structures the kids built in early May, and over the past several months, have made the lake more accessible for anglers.
You may have noticed that much of the reed growth along Lake 3 has been trimmed to ground level. There are places that used to be great fishing, which anglers haven’t been able to get to for years. Those places, some where families can picnic and fish, are now open again thanks to the Payson Water Department. It is a labor-intensive task to clear those reeds; and it provides fantastic access for all anglers, and makes fishing the lakes much easier for kids.
Members of the Payson Flycasters Club — Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited have also helped the kids with the structures built in the after-school fly fishers program. So this is truly a community effort to make the lakes a more productive and fun place to fish.
There will be a stocking of trout before the AZGFD Wildlife Fair on May 6. So in addition to the crappies and bluegills that are moving in close to shore, there will be plenty of trout to be caught in the next couple of weeks. Be sure to attend the Wildlife Fair on May 6. Several wildlife-related booths will be set up in the parking lot on the north side of the big lake from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
