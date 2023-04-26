Fishing is really heating up at Green Valley Lake in Payson, and will probably get even better. The two smaller lakes started clearing a few weeks ago, and finally the big lake has begun to clear as well. With warming temperatures, the crappies and bluegills moved in close to shore to spawn, and the trout are actively feeding as well.

This is great news for fly fishers, especially kids and new fly fishers, because your cast with the fly rod doesn’t have to be much more than a couple of rod lengths for you to find cooperative fish. The trout are often cruising just past the drop-off, while the bass, bluegills, and crappies are often a bit closer to shore.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.