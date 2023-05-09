Excited fans of the series are stoked to see the third and last installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy." All our favorite actors have returned to their accustomed places.
The High Evolutionary force Ayesha, the golden high priestess of the Sovereign Race, is on a quest to find and capture Rocket. She creates a son/assassin, Adam Warlock, to track the Guardians in their new hideout in Knowwhere. Adam finds and attacks the Guardians. They get away, but Rocket is badly hurt. They cannot repair him due to his built-in digital kill switch.
They take Rocket to the Orgosphere, the HQ of the High Evolutionary, the evil maniac who made Rocket. They hope to discover and remove the kill code before Rocket dies. The Guardians must fight off the minions of the High Evolutionary, find the kill code, and keep Adam from catching them. As if that wasn't enough, the relationships among the Guardians are coming apart.
And the High Evolutionary has captive human and animal test subjects that they must rescue.
Whew!
We also have the Ravagers and Cosmo, the talking space dog, and a stop at Anti-Earth.
Fans will love the new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Much to the relief of the fan base, James Gunn returns to write and direct this last in the series. Those who love the Guardians don't think another writer/director has the same depth of vision exhibited by Gunn. They are no doubt correct in this. Gunn once said, "Everything I know about filmmaking I learned from 'The Toxic Avenger.'" Humor makes this franchise the tremendous and popular epic that it is.
Cris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Kiementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki all come back in their previous roles. We also have the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper speaking for Groot and Rocket.
New to the story is Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays the nasty High Evolutionary with enthusiastic menace.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has a lengthy run time of two hours and thirty minutes. This blockbuster five-sawblade movie carries a mild PG-13 rating. The producers allowed a stupendous $250 million to make this final film in the current series. The professional prognosticators expect the film to bring in $110-$130 at the box office over the three-day opening weekend.
The first two films earned a combined $1,640,000,000 at the ticket booth.
Seth Green returns as the voice of Howard the Duck, and we see a quick flash of Michael Rooker as Yondu. Watch for Nathan Fillion in a cameo as one of the chief henchmen of the High Evolutionary.
A successful movie like this takes great care in the making and casting. Even the voice of Cosmo the space dog has an Oscar nominee doing the speaking — in this case, Maria Bakalova, who earned a nomination for best supporting actress in the 2021 film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm."
In keeping with the franchise, they filled the soundtrack with stirring songs. And yes, we ended the film as we began the first movie with "Come and Get Your Love" blasting from the giant movie speakers to make us happy.
