The idea of compiling a list of favorite flies that every fly fisher would agree on is an impossible task. Fly fishing is really an individual endeavor as you test your skills to fool a fish into taking a fly that, in some cases, you may have tied yourself.
Many fly fishers prefer the excitement of anticipating a fish grabbing a dry fly from the surface. Others love the jolting attack of a fish that has chased a streamer fly swinging in the current. Some fly fishers enjoy the concentration of watching for any signs of movement of their indicator floating downstream that would suggest a fish grabbed their fly drifting below. Of course, there are many fly fishers who will use any and all of these methods to catch fish.
If you have ever looked through a fly catalog trying to decide which of thousands of fly patterns, hook sizes, and colors of flies you might purchase, you may begin to appreciate why fly fishers often have so many flies. While I will admit that I have several boxes full of flies, I think I probably have significantly fewer than most fly fishers. That may have something to do with my fly fishing start.
When I first learned to fly fish as a kid, I took advice from my uncle, and there was one fly that he used almost exclusively. That became my go-to fly for probably the first fifteen years of my fly fishing. That fly, a wet fly Coachman, was the first fly I learned to tie and is still one of my favorites, but I have broadened my fly preferences considerably since then.
I think fly selection comes down to a few things: the fly must look good to the fish, it must be attractive to the angler, and over time, the fly must earn your confidence in its ability to catch fish. In the case of the Coachman, for example, that fly has all three qualities going for it. To a fish assessing the fly from below, it looks like a bug in the stream. The peacock herl body has the right plumpness, and the tufts of hackle feathers move like legs and a tail. It is an elegant fly, and fly fishers have loved it for years. One of its best qualities is that it is easy to track in the water as the white wings are visible to the angler at long distances. It is a fly that I have caught thousands of fish with over the years, so I am always confident when I tie it on my line.
There are some flies that seem designed to catch fly fishers rather than fish. They are often brightly colored and do not match the colors of the real bugs in the streams. They are frequently tied with materials that enhance their appearance, but might cause them to act unnaturally when they are cast out into the water. Beware of flies designed to catch you, rather than fish.
The overwhelming number of my flies are in shades of brown, black, tan and olive, which are what the aquatic insects and most of the terrestrial insects that might fall into the water look like. They are bug shaped. If they are meant to be fished under the water, the flies are streamlined and look like an aquatic insect or small fish. If they are dry flies, they have a buggy appearance from underneath, and often have a bright top above the water, out of sight to the fish, that can be tracked easily.
I tend to fish with flies that are worked under the surface because the majority of an aquatic insect’s life is spent underwater, and that is where the fish sees these bugs all the time. I love to fish dry flies on the surface, but I do that when the fish are actively feeding on the surface and showing me that is their preference.
I often fish with two flies. Most times, I fish with two wet flies that allow me to fish at mid-depth in the stream or lake, and then a bit deeper with the second fly. Fishing a dry fly and a small wet fly is also a very effective method. That works well when the aquatic insects are transforming into their adult phase and swimming to the surface.
It is not uncommon for me to fish the same two flies for several fishing trips in a row. This reflects the confidence that I have in those flies, and also that I believe that there are other elements in catching fish that go beyond the appearance of the fly.
The quality of your cast, and your ability to consistently deliver your fly in spots where fish are more likely to grab it, are critical to your success. I also believe that making your fly act like the bug that you are hoping to imitate helps improve your catch rate.
I have spent a lot of time observing aquatic insects as they move in the water, and also watching them as they emerge from the water and dance on top of the water. I work the fly rod and line to help my fly match that movement in the water or on top of the water. I feel that has really paid off for me.
I used to load my fishing vest with fly boxes, but then I shifted to using just a lanyard and only one fly box that could handle any situation I would encounter on the water. It became clear to me that I only used a handful of those flies, so I simplified again to a smaller box. Some days I just take a small pill bottle with five or six flies with me.
I am often asked what I would recommend as a good set of flies that will catch fish in Rim Country. The flies that I have been successful with for years include the following wet flies and midges: Coachman, Prince Nymph, Copper John, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail, Wooly Bugger, Pine Squirrel Leech, and Zebra Midge. I like to have these flies in a variety of sizes from 12 to 18. It is good to have an assortment of both bead-head and unweighted flies of these patterns.
Dry flies that I use regularly include: Elk Hair Caddis, Humpy, Adams, Royal Coachman, Griffith’s Gnat, Stimulator, Beetle, Ant, and Grasshopper imitations. These flies are also good in size 12-18, but sometimes when the fish are more picky, dropping down to sizes 18-22 will do the trick.
If I was pressed to say what my most effective and favorite fly is I would say either the Coachman, Pheasant Tail, or Zebra Midge. Ask another fly fisher their favorite, and I am sure you will get other patterns mentioned, but this list is a great start if you are interested in effective flies for Rim Country fly fishing.
