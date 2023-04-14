The idea of compiling a list of favorite flies that every fly fisher would agree on is an impossible task. Fly fishing is really an individual endeavor as you test your skills to fool a fish into taking a fly that, in some cases, you may have tied yourself.

Many fly fishers prefer the excitement of anticipating a fish grabbing a dry fly from the surface. Others love the jolting attack of a fish that has chased a streamer fly swinging in the current. Some fly fishers enjoy the concentration of watching for any signs of movement of their indicator floating downstream that would suggest a fish grabbed their fly drifting below. Of course, there are many fly fishers who will use any and all of these methods to catch fish.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.