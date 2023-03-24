The Highline Trail offers a walk along the edge of two worlds.
Meandering along the face of the 2,000-foot-tall Mogollon Rim, the trail threads the boundary between ponderosa pine and pinyon juniper forests. The soaring cliffs capture storms, creating springs, drainages and hidden canyons.
These storms and the Rim’s geology provides a unique ecological meeting place for plants and animals from the Rocky Mountains to Arizona’s Sky Islands to the south. The Rim reveals layers found in the depths of the Grand Canyon – like Kaibab Limestone and Coconino Sandstone. The limestone makes towering cliffs from ancient sea bottoms, while the red sandstone is the world’s thickest sand-dune-derived sandstone.
For too long, this iconic 60-mile-long trail remained neglected. This deterred many hikers from even attempting the Highline. Those captured storms have eroded trails, forcing hikers to hoof it up and down steep slopes and scramble around exposed rocks.
Recently, the Forest Service and its partners invested $800,000 to reroute and improve 20 miles of the trail from the Pine Trailhead to the Washington Park Trailhead. Because this stretch is also part of the Arizona Trail, it received support from the Arizona Trail Association. The upgrades have made it accessible to more levels of hikers. Until now, the Highline had a reputation as an advanced trail only for those in excellent shape.
I decided to check out the new upgrades with a few friends on a spring day in March after one of the wettest winters in decades. We chose a route from the Pine Trailhead to the Red Rock Spring Trailhead off Control Road.
Water seeped everywhere, as did mud. That’s why the Arizona Trail hikers say this portion of the AZT isn’t like anywhere else in Arizona – it’s got water. The lush forests and meadows sliced by deep canyons carved by run off create scenes from other wetter states.
We launched into our hike with enthusiasm, but soon came upon a sloppy mess of puddles, streams and lots of wet mushy dirt.
“Suck it up ladies,” said our fearless leader.
So, we did. As our boots collected mud we marveled at the beauty of the trail. Our lively conversation quickly made us forget any discomfort.
Our hike required two cars - one stayed at Red Rock Springs trailhead and the other at the Pine Trailhead. It’s about a 7-mile jaunt between the two trailheads, which makes for a perfect day hike.
The trail reroutes on this section follow contour lines, allowing hikers enough breath to keep a conversation going the whole way.
So, we chatted about husbands, partners, children, hopes, fears and dreams. We stopped now and then to snap photos of the views, eat a snack, or to congratulate ourselves for crossing a rushing creek with minimal soaking of the feet.
Folks have used the Highline since its founding around 1870 and it’s always been a social trail. Originally, it served as a highway for homesteaders living under the shadow of the Mogollon Rim.
All that water explains why homesteaders and ranchers settled under the Rim. Even children relied on the Highline Trail to get to Pine for school and cattle still graze along its length during the colder winter months.
The water wrung out of storms as they climb the face of the Rim produces a rare Arizona abundance of streams. The East Verde River and Pine Creek headwaters start there. Other watersheds include Webber Creek, Bray Creek, North Sycamore Creek, Chase Creek, Mail Creek, Dude Creek, Fuller Creek, Bonita Creek, Parly Creek, Moore Creek, Ellsion Creek, Tonto Creek, Horton Creek, Christopher Creek, See Canyon Creek, Sharp Creek, and Hunter Creek all come off the Rim.
Most of these waters end up in the Salt River Project reservoirs.
The Mogollon Rim is the southern tip of the Colorado Plateau that uplifts the Rockies. It’s 2,000-foot face supports local migrants who move up and down the face of the Rim, rather than to the tropics or Arctic.
Ranchers used the Highline as a winter grazing ground when the top of the Rim, at 7,000 feet, is covered in snow.
Unfortunately, cattle had already damaged the portion of the just-rebuilt Highline we hiked on that March day. Six-inch hoof prints marred the newly groomed trail around Red Rock Spring. Cattle had torn down new fencing put up and fouled the spring source.
We hoped the damage would heal by the summer when more hikers would use the trail.
So far, the upgrades to the trail have only been completed between the Pine and Washington Park Trailheads. The Forest Service and its partners will continue to raise money to complete the most rugged section between Washington Park and the Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery.
That section will always have challenges. It’s probably too long a stretch for a day hike, but the views and remoteness make for a wonderful overnight backpack trip.
Using the Red Rock Spring and Geronimo Trailheads off Control Road, day hikers can break the Highline into day hikes.
As we came down to the Red Rock Spring trailhead, we wondered what it would take to do a through-hike of all 60 miles of the Highline.
“At least five days, maybe seven,” said our fearless leader.
We left dreaming about such a trek – perhaps with resupply at a trailhead along the way.
But that was for another day.
For today, we just laughed as one of us ended up with mounds of mud on their pink hiking boots.
Fair trade on a spring day. You can’t have water without mud.
And that’s what makes the Highline Trail a national treasure – and an Arizona boundary between two worlds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!