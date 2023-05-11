Since 2020, with the reintroduction of the Gila trout to the East Verde River, recreational anglers who visit the area can catch a new trout species. This was once their natural habitat and long ago, they vanished from a number of tributary streams in the Verde watershed. Now they're back and are being stocked regularly into the East Verde. This stream is a popular destination for anglers and most of the trout caught will end up in the frying pan or on the grill, which is very much a part of the weekend camping experience. A fresh trout baked on the grill wrapped with a strip of bacon seasoned with an onion is truly fine cuisine. I enjoy eating fish almost as much as I do catching them!

This new resident fish, the Gila trout, is great fun to catch on a fly rod or ultra light spinning gear. With the weekly stockings, these trout are inhabiting various spots away from the popular crossings, which allow anglers to hike the stream and catch a few Gilas. There are a few locations on the East Verde where anglers seldom trek that might provide a spawning area for any trout that may make it after the recreational fishing season. Here is where you might consider voluntarily catching and releasing these golden beauties with the hope they may make it to the next spawning season, or that someone else can enjoy the thrill of catching a trout.

