Since 2020, with the reintroduction of the Gila trout to the East Verde River, recreational anglers who visit the area can catch a new trout species. This was once their natural habitat and long ago, they vanished from a number of tributary streams in the Verde watershed. Now they're back and are being stocked regularly into the East Verde. This stream is a popular destination for anglers and most of the trout caught will end up in the frying pan or on the grill, which is very much a part of the weekend camping experience. A fresh trout baked on the grill wrapped with a strip of bacon seasoned with an onion is truly fine cuisine. I enjoy eating fish almost as much as I do catching them!
This new resident fish, the Gila trout, is great fun to catch on a fly rod or ultra light spinning gear. With the weekly stockings, these trout are inhabiting various spots away from the popular crossings, which allow anglers to hike the stream and catch a few Gilas. There are a few locations on the East Verde where anglers seldom trek that might provide a spawning area for any trout that may make it after the recreational fishing season. Here is where you might consider voluntarily catching and releasing these golden beauties with the hope they may make it to the next spawning season, or that someone else can enjoy the thrill of catching a trout.
Likewise, there are a few small creeks under the Rim which also harbor the Gila trout that may be open to catch and release recreational fishing within a year or two. There are a number of other tributary streams in the Verde watershed that could become Gila trout habitat. The Rim Country also has a number of small streams that have established wild trout populations of rainbows and German browns that were initially stocked decades ago and have managed to survive primarily because they are far off the beaten path of the weekend anglers.
The AZGFD has designated several streams as catch and release only, with single barbless hooks as fly or lure-only waters. At the encouragement of anglers, Horton Creek was established as a catch and release about 10 years ago and this stream has become a fly fisherman’s jewel for the German brown trout. The attractive signage along the trail was provided by the Mogollon Sporting Association, in addition to their volunteers, with donated labor.
In the White Mountains the Apache trout, which is very similar in markings to the Gila trout, also has established catch and release waters. It is essential that you know the latest regulations on trout waters that are designated catch and release. A growing number of fly fishing enthusiasts practice voluntary catch and release allowing another sportsman the thrill of the strike and fight on a lightweight rod.
Over the years, I have seen all kinds of catch and release practices used by anglers that vary from excellent survival rate to "no way that fish will live." It would be best to put that trout in the creel. Here are some simple guidelines that may help when you practice catch and release.
Rule 1: Don't play the fish for too long. Let the rod fight the fish and quickly get in position to release the trout back into the water. Getting in position means to be at the water’s edge.
There is a delayed mortality in trout by a buildup of lactic acid if the fish is fought too long. It does not recover from near exhaustion.
Rule 2: Have all equipment ready for the photo op. The camera needs to be ready, out of the case, with only the click of a button needed for the visual memory. Madly searching for a camera or phone takes too much time. A wild trout should only leave the water for a minimum amount of time; less air time for a fish dictates improved survival rate. A maximum of 10 to 15 seconds out of the water for that fish should always be the goal if a photo is wanted. Here is a sobering statistic for would-be photographers: 30 seconds out of the water correlates to only 62% survival rate in trout.
Rule 3: Keep the fish and your hands wet. If I know I am going to release the fish, then I always immerse my hands in the water before gently removing the fly or lure with a needle-nose forceps or pliers. Lifting and dangling that fish out of the water is not a good method to release a trout. As I said earlier, go to the fish, which may require you to bend over and very likely get your feet wet. Wetting your hands before touching the fish means the slime layer on a trout's scales will more likely stay in place, which also reduces the mortality rate. For those who use a net, a rubber-coated landing net is a must, which also reduces the harm to the slime layer on a fish. When a fish is pulled to shore and bounced on the gravel, it should always go in the creel.
Rule 4: Think about that hook. If there is a deep hook set, then cutting the line is the best alternative. The hook may pass through the digestive system, eventually dissolve, or possibly even come out. I have caught many trout with hooks deep in their mouth or gullet that were doing quite well and willing to strike a fly or lure again.
These are just a few suggestions which will improve fish survival when catch and release is the plan for the day. In many cases, it is possible to keep the trout in the water for the entire process of taking a photo or removing a hook.
This weekend, enjoy angling in the Rim Country or White Mountains as the summer fishing season begins. Take a friend fishing in the high country of Arizona, God’s creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!