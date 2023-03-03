“Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring – it was peace.” –Milan Kundera
The Infamous Miss Harper always brings entertainment to our treks.
Adopted from the Humane Society in Payson, this scruffy mutt was aptly nicknamed “The Hot Mess Express” by a shelter worker. She was listed as “high needs” – aren’t we all!? My adorable wire-haired terrier with one black ear was an escape artist able to scale a 6-foot fence and was fearful of humans (again – aren’t we all!?). For a year and a half, she trembled, cowered.
She feared ev-er-y-thing.
Immediately after adoption, she fled in a panic. Days later, we found her gnawing on an elk carcass in a wash. Another time, I watched her stalk and trap a bird then carry it off. And the first time she heard coyotes howling, she leapt into a shrub to hide. Harper was no ordinary domestic dog.
Fortunately, once outside she was in her element – wild, confidant, borderline feral. She was keenly in tune with nature, alert and spotting wildlife before we did. She has evolved into quite the adventure buddy. And with foresight and preparedness, your own pup can be great company too.
Obviously, bringing plenty of water is a no-brainer – whether it’s to keep your dog cool or flush a wound. Dogs can’t sweat – so trying to keep up with you in the hot sun can easily cause a dog to overheat critically. I know someone who carried their lethargic dog down a mountain, only to lose their buddy to heatstroke on the way for help.
If pooch enjoys cooling off in waterways, protect them from being carried away in a current. I rescued a 50-pound furbaby in a rushing Horton Creek. She had been swept downstream and the leash wasn’t sufficient to reel her in.
Lapping up water in lakes with toxic algae can also prove fatal. The Leptospirosis vaccine can prevent contracting bacteria that breeds in standing water. Heartworm prevention is also great for dogs who play outside. Coyotes and dogs carry heartworm and mosquitoes transmit larvae of the deadly worms.
Rattlesnake avoidance training can teach your dog to avoid creepy crawlies. After her training, Miss Harper now alerts us to nearby rattlers. A first aid kit is helpful – and booties offer relief from thorns, foxtails and hot, rocky surfaces. A dog backpack is adorable for them to carry your beer – erm – I mean water and snacks. However, be mindful that a pack is hot insulation around their body. If you’re snacky after a few miles, think about puppersnuff. Caloric intake and ample water will help your puppy stay adequately fueled.
If scruffy roams off-leash, are you acutely aware of wildlife dangers? Recently in Pine, a dog was gored by javelina. The dog survived, but suffered costly injuries. And consider other hikers. Your bounding, friendly dog can appear threatening to unsuspecting people and their pets. Plus, there’s that pesky little leash law to consider.
There’s more to a hike than loading your pack and grabbing the leash.
Include doggie-doodle in your packing plans – it’s better to have and not need than to need and not have. Not to mention that your loyal buddy deserves your forethought.
(0) comments
