“We called timeout and I said, ‘get the ball to Alex.’ I turned to Alex and said, ‘go do what you do.’”
Christie Francis doesn’t seem to need a lot of help coaching winning basketball, but she has leaned on some people as she tried to get her bearings in her first season as Show Low’s girls basketball head coach.
Alex Swanson is one of them.
The senior point guard has been one of the leaders the new coach has looked to when it comes to crunch time.
And time doesn’t get more crunchy than this.
Winslow scored with 13.1 seconds remaining to take a 44-43 lead over the Cougars in a game to decide the 3A East championship on Thursday night.
People don’t use Show Low girls basketball and championships in the same sentence very often. It’s been 37 years.
But Swanson and her teammates changed all that.
She took the ball the length of the court with Bulldogs hanging all over her and hit a left-handed layup with just two seconds remaining to lift Show Low to a thrilling 45-44 victory that sent the hometown fans into a frenzy and the Cougars into the history book.
Show Low, Winslow and Snowflake entered the final night of the season in a three-way tie for first in the 3A East at 7-2. The loser would be eliminated from the race.
The Cougars’ victory, combined with Snowflake’s home-court win over Blue Ridge, left Show Low and Snowflake tied for first at 8-2. The teams split their two region games, with the Lobos’ winning 38-37 at Snowflake on January 20 and Show Low avenging that setback 42-35 at home on February 3. But Show Low won the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s tiebreaker in this case, based on their higher ranking. Show Low was ranked #11 and Snowflake #17.
It’s the program’s first region title since the Cougars won the 1986 3A East crown. The coach had to check the banners hanging in the gym to find that out.
“Everyone kept asking me how long it’s been,” Francis said. “So I had to look and that’s what the banner says.”
Swanson and Aubrie Wilson led Show Low with 14 points apiece.
The victory wouldn’t have secured the championship if the Cougars hadn’t won 57-35 at Blue Ridge the previous night. Swanson scored 18 points and grabbed eight rounds in 20 minutes to lead the way.
But she’s the first to say this has been a real team effort.
“Winning region was something not many people expected from Show Low girls basketball,” Swanson said. “Being the team to accomplish that feels great. To say I’m proud of my team is an understatement. We have worked so hard for this.”
The Cougars (20-8 overall) will host a 3A state tournament game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The pairings were announced on Saturday, Feb. 11 after our deadline.
The Cougars (20-8 overall) earned the #6 seed for the 24-team 3A state tournament and a first-round bye. The Cougars will host the winner of Tuesday’s #22 Scottsdale Christian at #11 Thatcher game in the second round at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
Also in the 3A girls tournament, #16 Snowflake hosts #17 Coolidge in a first round game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with the winner traveling to take on #1 Gilbert Christian in the second round on Friday. No. 8 Alchesay earned a bye into Friday’s second round and will host the winner of the #24 Wickenburg at #9 Parker game. No. 18 Blue Ridge plays at #15 Chandler Valley Christian on Tuesday, with the winner traveling to face #2 Monument Valley on Friday.
