Liam Neeson stars in “Marlowe,” the neo-noir crime thriller film directed by Neil Jordan.

Philip Marlowe is a creation of Raymond Chandler, one of the great mystery writers in American literature. Chandler wrote such classic detective novels as “The Long Goodbye,” “Farewell my Lovely,” and “The Little Sister,” among others. Liam Neeson here plays Chandler’s hard-boiled private eye, Philip Marlowe. Neeson has the star power and the imposing screen presence to pull off the daunting task of portraying an American icon.

Director Neil Jordan takes on this film noir classic character with the dedicated professionalism that he always brings to his films. Jordan wrote and directed “The Crying Game,” for which he took home the Oscar for best script. He also led the haunting, horrifying “Interview with a Vampire.”

