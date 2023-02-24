Philip Marlowe is a creation of Raymond Chandler, one of the great mystery writers in American literature. Chandler wrote such classic detective novels as “The Long Goodbye,” “Farewell my Lovely,” and “The Little Sister,” among others. Liam Neeson here plays Chandler’s hard-boiled private eye, Philip Marlowe. Neeson has the star power and the imposing screen presence to pull off the daunting task of portraying an American icon.
Director Neil Jordan takes on this film noir classic character with the dedicated professionalism that he always brings to his films. Jordan wrote and directed “The Crying Game,” for which he took home the Oscar for best script. He also led the haunting, horrifying “Interview with a Vampire.”
Besides Neeson, the divine Diane Kruger and the immortal Jessica Lange play mother and daughter. Lange has two Oscars, one for “Tootsie” and another for “Blue Sky.” Colm Meaney helps out as a “seen it all” cop.
The film just didn’t gel. It doesn’t work as an entertainment vehicle. We have a world-renowned director. His skill shows in virtually every shot of the camera. The sets were outstanding. We have the full range of period autos and lavishly overdressed women. The script is pretty decent (but I have a few quibbles about the storyline.) Lange and Kruger are outstanding. Kruger as the femme fatal is particularly engaging.
Liam Neeson delivers his lines like he was reading them for the first time. In a similar movie, “The Maltese Falcon,” Bogart lives his lines. Neeson seems to be just barely aware of his role. Where Bogart was terse and tough, Neeson is wooden and vapid. And there is no chemistry between Neeson and Kruger, a small wonder given the difference in their ages.
But maybe it isn’t the director, the script, and the supporting players. Maybe it is Neeson himself. My movie gang wondered what the film might have been like with Matthew McConaughey in the leading role. Wow, that clarified things. Maybe after 100 pictures, Neeson just doesn’t give a hoot about his movies.
Neeson has a net worth of about $150 million. He must be doing something right.
This disappointing two saw blade Noir piece runs for 1 hour and 49 minutes. The R-rated film has a few gruesome moments but no naked people.
Fun fact: This makes movie number 100 for Liam Neeson. He has done some great work in his career, but not lately.
We sadly note the passing of movie star Raquel Welch. My favorite movie of hers was “The Magic Christian,” where she had a small role. Welsh was active in film and TV as recently as 2017. RIP
