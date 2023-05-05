Russ Genet teaches a free online astronomy course for EAC Payson, with the goal of ensuring student get credit as co-authors of a study in a scientific journal. He is the guest speaker at the May 15 meeting of the Library Friends of Payson.
The Library Friends of Payson host Russ Genet, the enthusiastic new Adjunct Professor of Astronomy at Eastern Arizona College's Payson campus on Monday, May 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. there is a business meeting at 10 a.m., with the speaker’s program starting afterward, ending at 11:30 a.m.
The presentation includes information about Albert Einstein, the Hubble telescope and the expanding universe.
Einstein thought his calculations that suggested the universe was expanding were wrong, so he inserted a fudge factor called the "cosmological constant" to counterbalance the expansion. But Edwin Hubble soon discovered that the universe is indeed expanding.
Genet enjoys sharing his love of astronomy, especially unexpected and humorous events, with the general public and will include slides in his presentation.
Genet pioneered the development of robotic telescopes in the 1980s. He has a Ph.D. in astronomy and has secured a grant from the Caris foundation for a large research telescope for Payson. He recently moved to Payson with his wife, Cheryl, who teaches philosophy and world religions.
Genet has written a memoir, "Making Childhood Dreams Come True," which will be available for $15, cash or check, at his presentation.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community is held in the expanded community room of the library. For details call the library at (928) 474-9260. Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget. See more about the group on the Library Friends’ website, libraryfriendsofpayson.org.
