Russ Genet teaches a free online astronomy course for EAC Payson, with the goal of ensuring student get credit as co-authors of a study in a scientific journal. He is the guest speaker at the May 15 meeting of the Library Friends of Payson.

The Library Friends of Payson host Russ Genet, the enthusiastic new Adjunct Professor of Astronomy at Eastern Arizona College's Payson campus on Monday, May 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. there is a business meeting at 10 a.m., with the speaker’s program starting afterward, ending at 11:30 a.m.

The presentation includes information about Albert Einstein, the Hubble telescope and the expanding universe.

