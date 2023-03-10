Big bad wolf.
Right?
Well, maybe not.
New research suggests that wolves are devoted – surprisingly peaceable – fathers.
Even if they do have a brain parasite.
Oh. Wait. We’re mixing up research studies.
So first – wolfish daddies – then the brain parasite.
Alpha male or devoted father?
So, the first studies of wolf family dynamics mostly focused on wolves in zoos and breeding facilities – with wolves from assorted packs and families mixed in together. Those early studies gave rise to lots of myths about wolves – starting with the concept of an alpha male dominating packs with the rule of the bloody fang.
U.S. Geological Survey senior researcher L. David Mech said those early studies of wolf packs were more like a report on the social dynamics in prisons than what actually happens in the wild.
More recent studies of gray wolves have produced a much different picture – with devoted fathers, helpful teenagers and peaceable packs, according to the summary of the research published in Scientific American.
In natural settings, wolf packs are centered on a breeding male and a breeding female – supported by the last two or three years of their offspring. In normal circumstances, this works out to six or 10 wolves. All the wolves in the pack defer to the breeding male and the breeding female. The youngest pups generally defer to their older siblings. However, the breeding males and females make sure that the youngest pups feed first at a kill – keeping the rowdy teenagers in line with a snarl here or there.
Sometimes, the pack will take in a lone male or female – depending on conditions.
The packs virtually never end up battling for dominance. That might happen in a captive situation – with wolves from different backgrounds thrown together. But virtually never happens in the wild, according to the studies.
Wolf packs may battle with each other – and sometimes unusual conditions create conflict within the pack. For instance, the Druid Peak Wolf Pack in Yellowstone ended up with 37 members in 2001 – which means the pack had more than one breeding pair. Usually, the second and third breeding females in a pack are the daughters of the dominant female – which prevents conflict. But as the pack numbers stabilized – most groups ended up with a single breeding pair. When the children reach breeding age – both males and females set off to start a family of their own. Sometimes, they’re adopted into another pack – in which case they help to guard the pups and hunt for food.
And this brings us – in the fullness of time – to the brain parasite.
Brain parasites make good leaders
Turns out, wolves infected with Toxoplasma gondii are much more likely to become dominant breeding males than uninfected males.
This is a very weird finding – so bear with me, because it’s fascinating.
So T gondii occurs most commonly in cats – not only house cats, but mountain lions.
It also infects rodents. But to complete its peculiar life cycle – the parasite needs to get into a cat. So how does the parasite solve this problem? Well, it makes the mouse fearless – even contemptuous of cats. Naturally, this dramatically increases the odds the mouse will get eaten by a cat – which ensures the clever little T gondii can get on with its life cycle.
This involves setting up house in little cysts in the brains and muscle tissue of cats – and spreading its seed in cat poop, as well as anyone reckless enough to eat a cat. Or a mountain lion, for that matter.
Now in Africa, infected hyenas are more likely to get eaten by lions – on account of their parasite-induced overconfidence.
But how about wolves?
Conner Meyer and Kira Cassidy, wildlife ecologists at the University of Montana, got curious, according to a summary of their research in Scientific American. They wondered whether wolves might get T gondii from stealing the kills of mountain lions – or at least nibbling their poop. So they took a look at 256 blood samples collected from 229 wolves over 27 years. All the wolves had been studied over the course of their lifetimes, so the researchers could match up life histories with whether the wolves carried the parasite.
The researchers were astonished to discover that wolves infected with T gondii were 11 times more likely to leave their birth family to start a new pack – and 46 times more likely to become pack leaders, according to the results published in Communications Biology last November.
So why would parasitically bold wolves rise to leadership positions – while hyenas get eaten by lions?
Wolf packs are at the top of the food chain. They’re more likely to kill a cougar than get eaten by one – as evidenced by the fact that successful mountain lion hunters all use dog packs. So bold wolves will strike out on their own and rise to leadership – with little danger of paying the price by ending up on the dinner menu for a mountain lion or grizzly bear.
But even when they’ve got a parasite in the brain – they’re still devoted fathers who manage to minimize conflicts within the pack.
So when it comes to wolf character – and family dynamics – don’t listen to Little Red Riding Hood.
The Big Bad Wolf is really a pussycat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!