The Billys shows
The Billys will be at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 14.
They'll also perform at the Pinewood Tavern in Pine from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 15.
The Billys feature Billy Ichida, formerly with Junction 87 until the group retired, and Billy Marovich, a friend of Ichida’s.
Ichida also holds a jam session from 4 to 7 p.m. every Sunday at the Oxbow in Payson.
More Shots
More Shots are at Jake's Corner playing from 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 15.
Sol DeVille
Sol DeVille will be playing on the patio at Macky’s Bar and Grill from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 15.
Gila County Monsters
The Gila County Monsters, featuring Tiffany's amazing vocals, play at the Midtown Yard in Star Valley from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 15.
Paint and Sip with John Kittle
Create a gorgeous painting of Fools Hollow Lake in your own special style at the next Paint and Sip with John Kittle. The cost is $45 and all painting materials are provided. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 20 at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod, Show Low.
Reserve your spot today at kittlesfineart.com.
Arts & crafts event
The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild presents a special event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center in its boutique and around the facility. Enjoy free hot dogs, chips and Pepsi products while supplies last, plus cookies from the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation.
Music at Lodge at 5600
The Lodge at 5600 in Pine Lodge at 5600 & The Elk Brew Coffee Shop, 4310 N. Hwy. 87 in Pine, are launching a free live music program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 21. The plan is to present the program every Saturday, weather permitting.
Local musician Coyote Joe is the featured performer, but other are musicians are encouraged to stop by and meet Joe.
Stop in The Elk Brew for some fantastic coffee, delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and other goodies.
Student art show
The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains presents a student art show featuring works by students in the fourth grade through college. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21 at 251 N Penrod, Show Low. All are welcome to join us for the awards reception, with awards presented at 6 p.m.
Casino concert
Tennessee Whisky, A Chris Stapleton Tribute, is planned at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Tennessee Whiskey is an amazing tribute to the incredible singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, playing real music by real musicians.
Tickets start at $15 and up for advance purchase and are $25 and up if purchased after April 17. Tickets available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is open to guests 21 and older.
