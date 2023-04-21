This year’s Bubba Nielsen Invitational With Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Meet on April 12 was Payson’s only home meet of the track season.

But athletes from Payson, Snowflake, Mogollon and Fredonia enjoyed their chance to shine on a pleasant Wednesday afternoon. Lots of athletes took home medals from either the varsity or the freshman-sophomore meet.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.