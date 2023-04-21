This year’s Bubba Nielsen Invitational With Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Meet on April 12 was Payson’s only home meet of the track season.
But athletes from Payson, Snowflake, Mogollon and Fredonia enjoyed their chance to shine on a pleasant Wednesday afternoon. Lots of athletes took home medals from either the varsity or the freshman-sophomore meet.
Snowflake’s strong boys and girls teams both enjoyed big days.
The Lobos are the defending boys team state champions and Snowflake’s girls team finished third a year ago. Both seem ready compete for the top spot once again.
“We’re gonna make a run for both of them,” said first-year Snowflake head coach Alicia LaDuke.
The Lobos went on to win the 25-team Valley Christian Al Nelson Meet on Saturday, a meet where they combine the boys and girls scores.
There weren’t nearly that many teams competing at Payson.
Among the standouts for the Snowflake boys was senior Mason Mortensen, who won both the pole vault (13 feet 6 inches) and shot put (45-3). His winning height in the pole vault ranks No. 2 in the state in Division 4 this season. He also ranks second in the high jump (6-2) and he’s seventh in both the shot put (45-3) and javelin (148-10).
Senior Jordan Mowers’ time of 15.41 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles three days later in Saturday’s Valley Christian Al Nelson Inv. is the fastest in Division 4 this season.
Also ranked in the top five for Snowflake’s boys are: Conner Willis (No. 2 in 300 hurdles, 41.35), Jonathan Pitts (300 hurdles, No. 3, 42.14) and Zac Hall and Dallin Hatch are tied for No. 3 in the high jump (6-0). Hall is also No. 5 in the triple jump (42-11.75).
The Lobos’ 4x400 team of Willis, Pitts, Kirk Williams and Trey Flake has the fourth-best time of the season (3:34.88). The 4x800 squad of Trey Flake, Trevin Flake, Tate Lunt and Williams has the fifth-best time of 8:35.44.
Snowflake’s girls team also had a big day and is enjoying a big season.
Lundberg wins 4 events
Senior Lily Lundberg won four events at Payson — 100 hurdles (17.13), high jump (5-4), long jump (16-5.5) and triple jump (37-2.5). Her triple jump ranks No. 1 in the state in D4 this season. Her 16-5.5 in the long jump is the second-best performance in the division this season and her 5-4 in the high jump ranks No. 3. She also ranks No. 4 in the 100 hurdles (16.77) and No. 9 in the javelin (100-0).
Also for the Lobos, freshman Jayci Ballard ranks No. 2 in the 300 hurdles (48.87).
Snowflake’s Hailey Jones won the 200 (28.14) and 400 (1:01.67). Addie Craner won the 800 (2:42.21) and tied for first in the 1,600 with teammate Alesyia Barlow, who both crossed in 6:03.02. Barlow also won the 3,200 (12:32.59).
Snowflake also won all three girls relays, taking the 4x100 in 51.99; the 4x400 in 4:22.23 and the 4x800 in 10:52.79. Those are some of the best relays in the state, with the 4x100 (51.22) and 4x800 (10:07.47) ranked No. 2 and the 4x400 No. 3 (4:12.39). Running those impressive ranking times were Tacie Kay, Hailey Jones, Mariah Tingey and Kaytlin LaDuke in the 4x100, Evelyn Perez, Alesyia Barlow, Addie Craner and Ryleigh Smith in the 4x800 and Jones, Smith, Haddli Nichols and Nicole Hipps in the 4x400.
Other Snowflake girls with top-five rankings include: Hailey Jones (400, No. 4, 1:00.42), Hailee Westover (high jump, No. 4, 5-2), Adelin Flake (triple jump, No. 4, 34-5), Hipps (triple jump, No. 5, 34-0) and LaDuke (pole vault, No. 5, 9-0).
Payson’s Spaulding wins both sprints
Payson’s William Spaulding won both the boys 100 (11.49) and 200 (23.98). He edged Snowflake’s Jordan Mowers (11.78) and Payson teammate Wyatt Ashton (11.85) in the 100. Payson also won the boys 4x100. Payson’s Braden Tenney is ranked No. 1 in the decathlon among Division 4 boys.
Kelton wins 2 jumps for Mustangs
For Mogollon, Bryson Kelton won both the long jump (19-8.5) and triple jump (43-3.5).
