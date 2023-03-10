Mexican gray wolf populations are booming – with at least 241 wolves in the wild in 2022.
The population jumped about 23% from 2021. The number of wolves in the wild has increased every year for the past seven years – doubling since 2017.
The population includes 136 wolves in New Mexico and 104 in Arizona – mostly in the White Mountains.
“The road to recovery for any endangered species is neither straight or easy, and this has proven to be the case for the Mexican wolf,” said Jim deVos, Arizona Game and Fish Department Mexican wolf coordinator.
Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been trying to establish self-sustaining populations of the small, southwestern gray wolf subspecies since 1998. The federal government captured the last known seven surviving wolves in the wild and established a captive breeding program, which now includes 380 wolves in 60 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico.
All the Mexican gray wolves alive today are descended from the last seven known wolves in the wild, captured after the passage of the Endangered Species Act in 1973. The reintroduction effort started in 1998 in the U.S. and in 2011 in Mexico.
“With the stunning growth that occurred in 2022, recovery has accelerated at an amazing rate,” said deVos. “By every possible measure, progress was made, including the production from 31 breeding pairs that produced 121 pups, of which 81 were documented to having survived to the time of the count, which is a very high survival rate of 67%. While the road to recovery still has ground to be covered, in 2022, the recovery program covered a lot of ground.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Game and Fish have been fending off criticism from both ranchers and environmental groups about the long struggle to return the iconic Mexican gray wolves to the wild.
Ranchers say that the wolves have killed and harassed their cattle, compounding the impact of the drought, decreases in cattle allowed on the public range and the unforgiving economics of public lands ranching. They maintain that the federal payments for cattle killed by wolves don’t cover their losses.
Environmental groups maintain the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should dramatically increase the reintroduction area, establish several independent populations to reduce the threat of a population decimating event like a wildfire, crack down on wolf poaching and let the wolves wander outside the reintroduction area.
Michael Robinson, with the Center for Biological Diversity, said, “The good news is that the Mexican gray wolf population is significantly less vulnerable than it was a decade ago to being wiped out in one fell swoop. When there were far fewer wolves in the wild in the Southwest and they lived in a more compact area, the whole population might have perished in a vast wildfire, a pandemic disease or through an increase in illegal shootings. Moreover, the federal and state agencies have a robust program to artificially feed most of the wolf pairs – which increases their litter sizes and pup-survival rates to the extent of making up for the lowered fecundity associated with closely-related Mexican wolves mating with each other.
“The bad news is that the underlying genetic diversity in the wild population in the U.S. remains catastrophically low because of Fish and Wildlife Service’s refusal to release well-bonded family packs from captivity – along with the agency’s wolf-removal program. That means that at some point in the future, unless the USFWS takes a different course, reproductive infirmities will outweigh the fecundity-boost from the artificial feeding. At that point, the population would go into what would then likely be an inexorable decline,” Robinson concluded.
The reasons behind the big increase in population last year remain unclear. The wet monsoon followed by wet winter may have improved prospects for the wolves. Moreover, the USFWS has increased investigations and penalties for the illegal killing of the wolves by humans – which remain the major cause of mortality.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has also continued to place wolf pups born in captivity into the dens of wild wolves – boosting the natural reproduction rate. In 2022, biologists placed 11 pups born in captivity in five wild dens. At least two of those pups have survived – bringing the total number of cross-fostered wolves still alive to 14. That amounts to about 6% of the current population.
However, Robinson noted that biologists have released 83 captive-born pups since 2016, which means the survival rate is much lower than for wild-born pups.
Perhaps more significant, the alarming mortality rate of the wolves – mostly from human causes – dropped significantly in 2022. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service documented 12 wolf deaths – six in Arizona and six in New Mexico. That compares to 25 deaths in 2021 and 29 in 2020.
The year included one dramatic cliffhanger – as Fish and Wildlife biologists rushed to save seven captive Mexican wolves from enclosures at the Ladder Ranch Wolf Management Facility as the flames of the Black Fire approached.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues to sign on partners for its wolf management efforts, including agencies in Mexico and 17 different Memorandums of Understanding with other government entities and private landowners. Partners include the White Mountain Apache Tribe, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and others.
Continued cooperation among the state wildlife agencies of Arizona and New Mexico and the USFWS is essential for recovery of the Mexican wolf,” said Stewart Liley, chief of wildlife, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. “During this count and capture effort, we were able to capture and radio collar 21 wolves, which will provide a better understanding of wolf activity and help with on-the-ground wolf management. As we work toward achieving recovery goals, we continue working to build a strong, cooperative team to manage wolves across the range.”
However, Robinson suggested the lack of genetic diversity still poses a threat — despite the increase in number.
“Celebrating population growth while ignoring genetic stagnation is short-sighted,” said Robinson. “It’s time the agency resumed releasing well-bonded wolf families in which parents are usually successful in keeping pups alive to pass on their precious DNA.”
So, controversy about the ground rules for the reintroduction effort continues.
For instance, the Center for Biological Diversity filed a protest in January when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service captured a female Mexican gray wolf known as Asha in northern New Mexico.
The environmental group has previously filed legal action trying to force a change in the latest update of the reintroduction plan, which currently limits the recovery area to a sprawl of Arizona and New Mexico south of Interstate 40. The environmental group sought to include areas to the north – including the Grand Canyon.
Conservationists criticized the capture of the lone female wolf, who made it all the way to the southern Rocky Mountains. They maintained biologists should let the wolves spread naturally to suitable territory.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials say they will pair Asha with a male Mexican gray wolf and release the pair into Mexico. Conservation groups support Mexican wolf recovery in Mexico, but worry about removing any wild wolves from the U.S. population. Wolves born and raised in the wild have a much better survival rate than captive-born wolves released into the wild.
“How sadly ironic to capture a northward-roaming Mexican gray wolf to return her to Mexico only a year after the border wall blocked another wolf from reaching Mexico,” said Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at Center for Biological Diversity. “If we would only observe respectfully we could learn so much from the travels of wolves about how to stitch together the natural ecosystems we so thoughtlessly tear apart.”
“Our wildlife ‘managers’ are taking the wild out of wolves with every decision to control where lobos are allowed to be,” said Chris Smith, southwest wildlife advocate for WildEarth Guardians. “First, they capture her when she’s doing exactly what a wolf does. Now they are shipping her to Mexico. Why?”
“Poor Asha. The decision to capture her seems to be just as arbitrary as the Interstate 40 boundary,” said Greta Anderson, deputy director of Western Watersheds Project. “If the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has resources to help with wolf management, they should be helping to release bonded wolf families to improve the population’s genetic diversity instead of chasing a young wolf through deep snow with a helicopter. It doesn’t make any sense that they prioritized her capture.”
The Mexican gray wolf is the only endangered species that the Fish and Wildlife Service has committed to confining within an geographic zone through regulation.
Some independent scientists have recommended establishing at least three connected populations totaling at least 750 animals to ensure the recovery of the wolves – including a population in the Grand Canyon ecoregion and in the southern Rocky Mountains.
Mexican gray wolves are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Killing a Mexican wolf is a violation of the federal Endangered Species Act and can result in criminal penalties of up to $50,000, and/or up to one year in jail, plus a potential civil penalty of up to $25,000.
