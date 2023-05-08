Mogollon falls at No. 1 Williams in 1A softball By Keith Morris Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email May 8, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 9 Mogollon lost its 1A softball state quarterfinal game at No. 1 Williams 20-2 in five innings on Friday.Williams advances to the semifinals to face No. 4 St. Davis at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Quail Run Park. No. 2 Bagdad faces No. 3 Joseph City in the other semifinal.The 1A final is at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Arizona State University’s Farrington Softball Stadium.Mogollon (11-6) opened the state tournament with a 5-4 first-round win over No. 8 Anthem Prep at Anthem Community Park on April 28.The Mustangs went 7-3 in finishing second to Joseph City in the 1A East Region. 