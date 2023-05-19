The view off the meandering Forest Road 300 stretches for 100 miles along the very edge of the Colorado Plateau, defining the history, geology, weather and economy of Northern Arizona.
A deep fracture in the earth here forms a line of cliffs 1,000 feet high. To the south lies the Sonoran Desert. To the North lie the Rocky Mountains.
The Mogollon Rim is a geological dividing line that has shaped human beings and the interactions of all living things her for millions of years. How water and ice have clawed at that uplift explains the Grand Canyon, the lurid Red Rock spires of Sedona, the sand and gravel filled aquifer beneath Phoenix — and the wonders of Rim Country.
The Colorado River encountered this uplift and created the Grand Canyon. Oak Creek encountered the same uplift and carved the cliffs and buttes of Sedona. The Salt River created its own deep canyon. And the White Mountains sit atop the uplift, the wettest portion of the whole state in part because of what the Rim does to the storms of winter and summer.
The Rim catches rain storms, which explains why the hot Sonoran deserts lie to the south. But the line of cliffs also wrings out those clouds rising up and over its face, making the rain shadow that has created the high, cold expanse of the Painted Desert. In between, the Rim has nurtured six million acres of ponderosa pine forests and blessed Rim Country with an abundance of streams. The storms that force their way past the Rim to the east encounter the greater uplift of the White Mountains, dumping snow and rain that feed the headwaters of the Salt, Black and White Rivers.
The Rim has also shaped history, stretching back 10,000 years to the people who lived here and changed the season — and the food supply — simply by moving up and down the face of the Rim.
More recently, General George Crook, in his long, tragic, dogged war with the Apache, forged a wagon road along the edge of the Rim to connect Camp Verde with Fort Apache.
And this brings us finally to Forest Road 300, one of the best dirt road drives in the country. The well-graded, 70 miles of road between Woods Canyon Lake and Highway 87 above Pine offers a wonderful day’s adventure, as well as a host of places to camp, hike, fish and paddle.
Just outside of Payson, where Highway 260 tops out on the Mogollon Rim, you can connect with the 250-mile-long General Crook Trail. If you go west, you pass a chain of lakes and breathtaking overlooks. If you go east, you pass a different succession of lakes and come out near Show Low on the road that leads down into the Salt River Canyon.
Forest Road 300 offers a wonderful summer drive. At the point the well-graded gravel road crosses Highway 260, you can head west toward Pine where the dirt road reconnects to paved Highway 87. The route takes you past trout-stocked high-country lakes and vista points offering a panoramic view from the edge of the Rim, the abrupt leading edge of the Colorado Plateau made famous by the expansive storytelling of writers like Zane Grey.
The well-maintained road, which even a passenger car can handle so long as the road isn’t wet or frosted with snow, offers a fascinating glimpse of the ecology of a ponderosa pine forest, especially if you head toward Pine through the scar of the Dude Fire. When Crook arrived to make war on the Apaches in the 1870s, these ponderosa pine forests were dominated by gigantic, widely-spaced, 400-year-old trees and tall grass. Low intensity ground fires burned through every five to seven years, clearing out the dead wood and seedlings.
But once Crook and his military successors broke the resistance of the Apache, settlers moved in and transformed the ponderosa pine ecosystem. Loggers went to work and soon cut down most of the fire-resistant, old-growth trees, and forest managers devoted themselves energetically to preventing fires. As a result, the forest of towering, widely spaced giants was replaced by thickets of smaller trees. When the inevitable fires finally got loose, they had a devastating effect — as the Dude Fire demonstrated. The result is a haunted forest along one stretch of Forest Road 300, dominated by the towering, blackened skeletons of the trees scourged by the Dude Fire.
But Forest Road 300 also offers a route through history, threading through the heart of a terrain that the Apache defended against all odds for three centuries before falling to Crook’s war of attrition in the 1870s.
Ironically, Crook respected and admired the Apache more than any other commander, which made the bearded, unconventional, fearless Crook their most effective enemy. He relied heavily on Apache scouts, the only ones who could hold to the faint trail of a band of fleeing warriors. The Crook Trail played a crucial strategic role, as it supplied the network of forts from which Crook dispatched roving patrols of soldiers and Indian scouts that could remain on patrol for months at a time. This war of attrition eventually broke their resistance, thanks largely to the logistics of the Crook Trail.
The historic route still offers some of the best views in Arizona, with numerous stretches that thread along the edge of the line of 1,000-foot-tall cliffs of the Mogollon Rim, the leading edge of the uplift of the Colorado Plateau — and a perfect day-long adventure in an exploration of Rim Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!