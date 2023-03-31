Age requires being cunning mixed with stubborn, childlike joy.
That was my take-home lesson from a mountain bike ride amidst the poppy super bloom off Bush Highway earlier this March.
The result: An unforgettable mix of wonder, panic, elation, and pain.
I loved it so much, I invested in a real honest-to-goodness mountain bike, but I digress.
My journey to the poppies and a whole new sport sprang from my fear of getting old, the wettest winter in decades and a new, mountain-bike-fanatic friend.
So, on a recent Friday in March, I clung to a rented Specialized Stump Jumper EVO component bike, outfitted with dual shocks. I found myself riding this beast on the single track of the 9-mile-long Hawes trail system off Bush Highway. Angie and I escaped to these southern trails to avoid the mud left in Rim Country after a series of storms.
I wasn’t sure I belonged here – taking up a demanding new sport on rubbery legs. I figured I looked foolish – huffing and puffing and wobbling alongside Angie and Mike – both veteran mountain bikers. Shouldn’t I know better by now?
Little did I know, but those storms I so desperately sought to escape had fueled a super bloom. This year the hills off Bush Highway glow gold with miles of poppies. The chipper flowers gave me hope I could master a new sport that combines the balance of skiing with the skills of mountain climbing. It also demands a whole new set of equipment it was taking me awhile to understand.
I started mountain biking in my 20’s when I had a lot more natural shock absorbers on my body. Back then, the infant sport had hard tails and hard front suspension forks. I absorbed every jarring jolt and mostly gave it up as the years slipped by.
But mountain biking has changed, thank goodness. The bikes now have two sets of shocks, one in front and the other in back. Moreover, the seat now quickly rises and falls with the touch of a lever. This seat action allows the rider to adjust their center of gravity – offering more leg torque going up hills and more stability while speeding downhill.
As we meandered along the pristine trails with just enough elevation to push my fledgling skills, I found myself out of breath as my new friend Mike, an old friend of Angie’s, chatted away -- somehow never out of breath.
I huffed and puffed, trying to keep up the conversation, panic pedaling on the hills.
It seemed on each hill I started strong, but hit a wall near the top. I would abruptly stop, glaring at the tiny rise. Fortunately, Angie talked me through it all -- explaining that finding the right gear would let me pedal at a steady rate – which would stabilize me.
Eventually, I dismounted and tossed breakfast from a full-fledged anxiety attack.
This got their attention. So, they let me come along behind – and find my pace.
“Pedal steady – breath deep,” said Angie.
Now riding at my pace, my anxiety faded.
My breath slowed.
My pedaling steadied.
Best of all – I stopped worrying about looking good.
Or even about getting old.
Enough to be beneath such a sky – on such a day.
I could actually look up and around on the flat stretches.
I had to stop.
Flowers.
Everywhere.
I lost my breath again.
This time in a good way.
A super bloom from all those seeds that had been hiding in the soil for years – ever since the last good winter in the depths of an epic drought.
Stunning. Exciting. Soul soothing.
I loved those poppies. The whistle of the wind. The forever views of snow-capped mountains. And even the breath huffing in and out of my laboring lungs.
And – come to think of it – I love my brand-new Specialized Stump Jumper.
After all, the poppies must wait in stony soil all through the drought – but once they rain –they sprout.
So I gave myself to the ache of my muscles and the rhythm of the pedals and the whole blooming day, content I’m not too old for something new after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!