Corks and Canvas
The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, at 251 N. Penrod in Show Low, hosts Corks and Canvas from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April, 28. The evening features the Mountain Saddle Band, sponsored by Buffalo Bill’s Tavern and Museum. A $10 donation is suggested.
Sol DeVille show schedule
Sol DeVille will be at the Happy Jack Lodge in Happy Jack from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
The band will also play at Macky’s Grill, 201 W. Main St., Ste. J, Payson, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Find them again at at Jake’s Corner from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Elks entertainment
Cherokee Jack will be playing at the Elks, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 28.
Music at Lodge at 5600 Saturdays
The Lodge at 5600 in Pine and The Elk Brew Coffee Shop, 4310 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, have launched a free live music program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, weather permitting.
Local musician Coyote Joe is the featured performer, but other musicians are encouraged to stop by and meet Joe.
Stop in at The Elk Brew for some fantastic coffee, delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and other goodies.
Art and appetizers
Elizabeth Fowler offers an acrylic painting class from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 30 at Above and Beyond Aesthetics, 718 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson (in the Swiss Village). The cost is $69 person. Reserve one of the 12 spots available at rimcountryartists.org. Contact her directly at Elizabethfowler@gmail.com.
Oxbow Jam Band
The Oxbow Jam Band plays from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 30 at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson.
May 1 deadline for festival entries
The High Country Art Association Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival is the weekend of June 30-July 3. The family-friendly show features a wide variety of work including painting, glass, clay, photography, metal work and jewelry, not to mention an assortment of specialty food products.
Artists from throughout the state are invited to submit applications to participate by Monday, May 1. Applications are available at the High Country website, highcountryartgallery.com/press, under "Art Festivals."
Author speaks at Rim Country Museum
Author Roger Naylor is speaking at Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway in Payson, at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2. His topic is his latest book, "Awesome Arizona — 200 Amazing Facts about the Grand Canyon State."
Marketing presenter at RCA
Dawn Yengich presents a program on marketing to the Rim Country Arts group at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 9.
Yengich moved from Colorado in early 2022 to Flagstaff to follow a career in non-profit health care marketing and public relations. She has more than a decade of experience promoting physical and behavioral health care, which includes earned, owned and paid media; traditional and social media; employee and community engagement; and event planning and fundraising.
She has a designer’s aesthetic and began her educational journey pursuing industrial art and design; studying sculpture, drawing and realistic rendering. Eventually she began studying marketing due to the creative aspects of the discipline and has a Master of Business in marketing strategies and pursues continuing education often to keep up with marketing trends and methods.
Quilt show entries due May 15
The Strawberry Patchers’ 25th annual Quilt Show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy., 87 in Pine.
Admission is $5 per person. There's also a drawing for a lap quilt; to participate, donate a canned food item.
Entries for the show must be received by May 15, 2023.
For further information and entry forms, visit strawberrypatchers.com or phone Margie Brakefield at (928) 587-2133, Ingrid DeCook at (714) 423-6308 or Jane Sullivan at (480) 540-3972.
