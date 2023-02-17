BKG SF-PAY Kloah Ulberg

Snowflake's Kloah Ulberg tries to get off a shot despite three Payson players defending in a game at Payson earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/White Mountain Independent

This is why they play these games instead of just handing the #1 seed the state championship following the regular season.

Snowflake (16-12) entered the 3A girls basketball state tournament as the #16 seed after going 9-9 in games counting in the rankings. After beating #17 Coolidge 44-34 in the opening round of the 24-team tournament at home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Lobos were rewarded with a second-round game at #1 Gilbert Christian on Friday.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.