This is why they play these games instead of just handing the #1 seed the state championship following the regular season.
Snowflake (16-12) entered the 3A girls basketball state tournament as the #16 seed after going 9-9 in games counting in the rankings. After beating #17 Coolidge 44-34 in the opening round of the 24-team tournament at home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Lobos were rewarded with a second-round game at #1 Gilbert Christian on Friday.
The Knights (22-4) entered the tournament just like they wanted to. As the top seed, they were one of the eight teams earning first-round byes. And they opened against the lowest seed remaining after the Nos. 9-24 teams battled to reach the second round.
And they exited the tournament the way nobody wants to, with a shocking upset loss.
Snowflake stunned Gilbert Christian 45-40, snapping the Knights’ 13-game winning streak. Gilbert Christian hadn’t lost since a 43-31 defeat to Westlake (Ohio) on December 30.
It’s the second straight season that Gilbert Christian was bounced from the tournament by a 3A East team. Last season, Holbrook , the #7 seed, upset the #2 Knights in the quarterfinals at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
The Knights were hoping to return to that arena this year.
Instead, the Lobos will take their place in a quarterfinal battle with #8 Alchesay at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.
Alchesay, the defending 3A state champion, beat #24 Wickenburg 67-30 in Whiteriver on Friday.
Snowflake pulled the biggest upset of the second round, but not the only one. In another stunner, No. 13 Tuba City shocked #4 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 68-52 to advance to the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Monday to face #5 Window Rock, which eliminated #12 Winslow 67-59.
In a third upset of a less shocking variety, #10 Chinle beat #7 Tucson Pusch Ridge 61-35. The Wildcats advance to face No. 2 Monument Valley at 4 p.m. Monday. The Mustangs beat #15 Chandler Valley Christian 71-37 on Friday.
In other second round games on Friday, #6 Show Low beat #11 Thatcher 49-38 in a game played at Blue Ridge because a pipe burst and flooded Show Low’s gym. The Cougars take on #3 Yuma Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Yuma Catholic beat #14 Page 46-40 in the second round.
