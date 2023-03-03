The 3A North tests you.
It prepares you.
It makes you a champion — if you’re good enough.
Alchesay’s Falcons thrive in the premier region in the state. They didn’t mind too much when they finished in a tie with Chinle for third behind Monument Valley and Window Rock with a 6-6 record. They earned the #3 seed for the region tournament and beat Window Rock in the semifinals before losing to Monument Valley in the championship game.
Then they were ready.
With a season of battles behind them, the Falcons soared to their second straight 3A state championship, beating Show Low in the title game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
It’s the third state championship in the last four seasons the school has fielded a girls basketball team. Sanchez guided the Falcons to the 2A title in 2019. They lost in the quarterfinals in 2020 and didn’t have a season in 2020-21 as Alchesay canceled all sports to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
And they’ve now won back-to-back championships in the two seasons since.
Alchesay entered the state tournament as the #8 seed. Eleven overall losses might have made some see the Falcons vulnerable. And minimized the motivation that being overlooked can instill.
Their ranking was good enough to get them a first-round bye and second-round home game.
And low enough to make them an underdog to some.
But anybody familiar with this team knew they were nothing but a major threat to win another state title all along.
They entered the tournament with the confidence that comes from competing with the best all season long.
And six returning players were part of a 2021-22 team that finished tied for third in the region before going on a seven-game run that started with a championship in the region tournament and never ended.
“It doesn’t matter (your region finish or ranking),” Sanchez said. “People always say, ‘You’re ranked this and you’re ranked that.’ The only ranking I care about is a week after the season.”
Gilbert Christian was the #1 seed entering the tournament, earned a first-round bye then lost at home to #16 Snowflake.
“Gilbert Christian is a solid team but didn’t play the North,” Sanchez said. “The North and East teams are battle tested.”
And Sanchez had a good idea one of the teams from the North would win the last two state titles. He said teams can’t worry about their record during the regular season playing that kind of competition. A team currently playing in the 3A North has claimed five state championships in the last five seasons – Alchesay (2A 2019, 3A 2022 and 2023), Page (3A 2019 and 2021).
“You’re gonna lose, but keep working at it,” Sanchez said. “ I told the girls last year, ‘Somebody from the North is gonna win it and it might as well be us.’”
All seven North teams qualified for the 24-team state tournament this season.
Alchesay fans showed up by the thousands to support the team once again. Many are parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles.
Others are just community members there to show their support for White Mountain Apache Tribe members.
“We’re here for a neighbor girl on the team,” said a woman who stopped in with her family at Whataburger just down the road from AVMC for dinner before the three-plus hour long drive back to Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Reservation on Saturday night.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association reported 5,000 spectators at the 3A girls basketball state championship game.
An overwhelming majority were there to watch Alchesay finish off back-to-back state titles with another great season.
Show Low coach Christie Francis couldn’t help but feel the energy both Alchesay and Chinle the day before in the semifianls got from their thousands of fans in the seats.
They shouted “AL-CHE-SAY, AL-CHE-SAY” many times throughout the game.
“It was loud (against Chinle), but we tried to take the crowd out of it,” Francis said of the semifinals.
“I think Alchesay multiplies everything. It seemed louder, it seemed like it never stopped. But that’s on us, too, right. We didn’t do things to quiet the crowd.”
Sanchez figures the Falcons average between 2,500-3,000 fans in their home gym, which seats 3,800, and 800-1,000 for away games.
But when you’re talking about the state tournament, throw out the averages.
There were at least 2,500-3,000 Alchesay fans in Phoenix to watch the Falcons beat Window Rock on Friday, with at least a couple of thousand supporting the Fighting Scouts.
They travel great distances to cheer on the Falcons.
Yes, the fans, too, have been tested.
And rewarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!