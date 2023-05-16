Payson’s strong softball season was rewarded in voting by 3A East coaches as five Longhorns made the first team and two more made the second team. With two honorable mentions, Payson had nine players recognizd on the All-3A East Softball Team.

Seniors Hailey Bramlet, Bree Hall, Rayn Romero and Ivy Woolwine and junior Brinna Hall all made the first team for the Longhorns, who tied Snowflake and Holbrook for first place in the 3A East at 7-3. Both teams split their games against the other two.

