Payson’s strong softball season was rewarded in voting by 3A East coaches as five Longhorns made the first team and two more made the second team. With two honorable mentions, Payson had nine players recognizd on the All-3A East Softball Team.
Seniors Hailey Bramlet, Bree Hall, Rayn Romero and Ivy Woolwine and junior Brinna Hall all made the first team for the Longhorns, who tied Snowflake and Holbrook for first place in the 3A East at 7-3. Both teams split their games against the other two.
Bramlet was voted region Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Snowflake senior LillieAnn Hollom.
Senior Chancie Deaton and Junior Becca Chiccino were voted to the second team.
Eight Snowflake players were recognized. Hollom and junior Livi Schnedier made the first team.
Junior Jordyn Bryant, Mikelle Abbott and Kloah Ulberg made the second team and senior Rylee Finch aand sophomores Brynlee Bryant and Graycee Skousen were honorable mention.
Show Low had seven players receive accolades, including senior Emma Collins, who made the first team. Seniors Hanna Buchholz, Natalee Hall and Kaitlyn Whaley made the second team.
Among Blue Ridge’s six honorees was senior Jessica Wallace, who made the first team and senior Terri Goklish and junior Anya Adams, who made the second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!