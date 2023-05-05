Payson’s softball team upset host Chandler Valley Christian 10-5 in the first round of the 3A state softball tournament on Tuesday night.
The No. 13 Longhorns (14-6) handed the No. 4 Trojans just their second loss in 17 games.
Payson advances to the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. today (May 5) to play No. 5 Page (18-1) at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix. Page beat No. 12 Ironwood ALA on Tuesday.
The semifinals are at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Papago and the final at 5:30 p.m. on May 13 at Arizona State University’s Farmington Softball Stadium.
No. 10 Holbrook, which tied Payson and Snowflake for first place in the 3A East Region, survived an 11-10 battle with host and No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian on Tuesday.
The two 3A East foes would meet in the final if both made it that far.
If Payson gets past Page, it will meet the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 9 Tucson Tanque Verde and No. 1 Sabino in the semifinals.
No. 6 Round Valley (14-2) faces No. 3 Flagstaff Northland Prep (16-1) in the 2A state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today (May 5) at Papago.
The Elks are the defending state champions.
The semifinals are at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Papago, where the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 7 Heritage and No. 2 Willcox will await the winner of the Round Valley-Northland Prep game.
Northland Prep beat Phoenix Christian 15-0 in five innings on Saturday for its 16th consecutive victory since opening the season with a 12-2 loss at 3A Holbrook.
The 2A state title game is set for 8 p.m. on May 12 at Arizona State’s Farrington Softball Stadium.
No. 9 Mogollon (11-5) plays in the 1A quarterfinals at 4 p.m. today (May 5) at No. 1 Williams.
The semifinals are at 5 p.m. on May 11 at Quail Run Sports Complex in Mesa, with the final at 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at ASU.
