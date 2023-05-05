SBL Payson Rayn Romero
Payson’s Rayn Romero pitches during the Longhorns’ 3A state play-in win on April 26.

 Keith Morris

Payson’s softball team upset host Chandler Valley Christian 10-5 in the first round of the 3A state softball tournament on Tuesday night.

The No. 13 Longhorns (14-6) handed the No. 4 Trojans just their second loss in 17 games.

