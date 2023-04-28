SBL-SF at PAY LillieAnn Hollom Brinna Hall
Buy Now

Snowflake’s LillieAnn Hollom gets ready to lead off first base as Payson first baseman Brinna Hall gets sets to field during Snowflake’s win in Payson on April 10.

 Keith Morris

Hailey Bramlet’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th on April 20 powered Payson’s softball team to an 8-6 win over Holbrook and its first region championship since 2016.

Well, it should have.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.