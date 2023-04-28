Hailey Bramlet’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th on April 20 powered Payson’s softball team to an 8-6 win over Holbrook and its first region championship since 2016.
Well, it should have.
But it didn’t.
The dramatic victory left the Longhorns tied for first in the 3A East with Snowflake pending Holbrook’s game against Blue Ridge on Monday. The Roadrunners won to leave the three teams 7-3 in the region.
All three went 1-1 against both other teams.
They should all be crowned champions.
Right?
Well, not anymore. It used to be that way forever. But nowadays it’s all about one team winning - no sharing. So, they break all ties one way or another. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head. Holbrook, Payson and Snowflake all split their two games with the two other teams, moving it to the next tiebreaker - 3A ranking.
Oh, that’s easy. Since Holbrook finished ranked No. 10 in 3A, Payson No. 13 and Snowflake No. 16, that’s the order of the final standings.
So, Snowflake finishes third. That’s the Snowflake team that just beat Holbrook 9-4 on April 19. You know, the one that also won 22-0 at Payson on April 7.
Sorry Lobos, tiebreaker says you get third place. Better luck next year.
And nice try Longhorns, how about second place for you? Because, you know, rankings.
It’s not that you didn’t do exactly what Holbrook and Snowflake did, but ties must be broken. Nevermind that you beat Snowflake 3-2 on the road on March 23 and seemed to deny the Roadrunners the outright crown and join them at the top in dramatic fashion.
It took five days, but it was eventually all figured out. Second place is OK with you, right?
No, it’s not.
These student-athletes would have been called champions since region play started decades ago up until the last decade or so. At some point, the AIA changed to breaking all ties to determine a champion.
I don’t get it.
I’m good with calling a team champion when it finishes in a tie with another but beat that team in either the only game or in both meetings between the teams. But you share when you split with that team.
Great season Roadrunners. But you have the hardware that goes to champions and don’t need my congratulations.
But maybe you do, Longhorns. And same for you, Lobos.
We should be celebrating three teams for winning region championships.
But we’re not.
Maybe either Payson or Snowflake will win the state tournament. Then they’ll be champions.
Both won’t and maybe neither does.
Then what will they be?
They’ll still be champions. No matter what the history will show, they’ll always be champions. They would have been recognized as such had they played anytime before the last decade or two. That’s a shame.
I brought this subject up with an AIA official several years ago and was told it’s up to the member schools and each region/section to decide how they want to handle it.
So, I’m asking coaches and athletic directors across the state to push for a change.
For now, I hope all the Longhorns and Lobos can find satisfaction in knowing they earned the 3A East title as much as Holbrook did and sometime in the future it may change back to how it used to be.
Either way, congratulations.
