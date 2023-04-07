Hailey Bramlet just wanted a senior year to remember.
So she worked for that. And that work, combined with a lot of talent, has Payson’s veteran catcher raking at the plate.
Bramlet was already enjoying a strong season when she blasted three home runs and drove in nine runs in the Longhorns’ 20-5 win at Blue Ridge on March 30. One of the homers was a grand slam.
She belted another homer the next day (March 31) to help Payson beat visiting Show Low 5-2.
Four homers in two games left her with eight this season, which is tied for the most in 3A this season. She has 39 runs batted in.
Bramlet is just part of a potent Payson batting order that routinely pummels opposing pitchers. She bats in the heart of the order in the No. 3 position.
She earned the spot thanks to two previous years as a starter behind the plate. And she made sure to be ready for her final prep season.
“I’ve been playing club for a lot of years and I just came out my senior year and wanted to put a lot of extra work in just to make sure I had the best season I could have,” Bramlet said after the Longhorns scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to rally to victory over Show Low and improve to 3-1 in the 3A East.
Page’s Tessa Cummings also had eight bombs through Monday. Three others were tied for third with seven dingers.
“She’s just having a phenomenal year,” said Payson coach Christina Burke.
Bramlet’s optimistic about what’s in store for the Longhorns as the state tournament nears.
“I feel like we have a really good chance of going far,” she said. “Our defense is coming together every day, our pitching has gotten extremely good. I think we got a shot at it this year, we’ve just gotta work hard together.”
She sees herself as just one cog in the offensive machine that seems to come up with big outbursts late to pull out most tight games. The Longhorns scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally from a 2-1 deficit to beat Show Low.
“It just takes one hit to get us going,” Bramlet said. “And after that one hit, you can’t shut us down.”
But don’t let her power at the plate overshadow her importance to the Longhorns behind the plate. She not only does a great job working with pitchers, she’s also got a cannon for a throwing arm. Bramlet leads all 3A catchers in throwing out would-be base stealers, gunning down seven of the nine baserunners attempting to steal, a sparkling .778 rate of success throwing them out.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
