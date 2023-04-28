Petrified Forest reveals layers of disaster

I’m sitting on the stump of the world, atop Blue Mesa, with vanished worlds layered in dust all around.
The boy is walking unsteadily along another stump, a tree turned to stone as the world died.
His mother is hovering, containing herself.
The boy is maybe six and growing so fast he can’t tell for certain where his feet end. So he’s tottering along on a 220-million-year old tree trunk deep in the Petrified Forest.
I can see that his mom wants to step forward, take his hand, save him from falling. But she doesn’t. She knows it’s a big world, full of tumbles. A boy has to find his own feet sometime. Might as well start now.
Sound thinking, I’m thinking, having raised my own rug rats, hoping they’ll survive my personal extinction in an uncertain world.
This is the thinking that intrudes in the Petrified Forest, where oceans and jungles and great rivers have all turned to desert, with the bones of the mighty and the lowly alike laid down in layers.
The park is one of my favorite places for putting my life in perspective. The museum at the south entrance displays the remains of the strange creatures that wandered here when the supercontinent Pangea was a thing, straddling the wet, warm equator.
I love the drive from Highway 180 up through the park to I-40, with all its little turnouts and overlooks and eroded pastels of the Chinle Layer. The park reveals one of the greatest collections of fossilized wood in the world — whole tree trunks that floated down an ancient river and ended up buried in a jackstraw pile at the river’s delta. Once buried, the lack of oxygen prevented decomposition and the heat and pressure of the burial replaced living tissue with minerals, creating colorful agate casts of that ancient forest. Those layers of sand and mud also fossilized the creatures that crept and crawled and roared and thundered in that forest.
Right before their world came crashing down, as worlds always will.
I’ve been evesdropping on the fierce debates of the scientists for years as they labor mightily to figure out what happened in that great crash more than 200 million years ago.
The fossils of the Petrified Forest capture a moment just before one of the five known mass extinctions. That includes the mass extinction between the Triassic and Jurassic, 210 million years ago. More than 60% of the Earth’s species apparently vanished on both sea and land. This cleared the decks of life for the rise of the dinosaurs.
The Petrified Forest bears witness to what came right before the dinosaurs. The layers of rock rich in fossils document a turnover of worlds, from the Adamanian group of species to the Revueltian gang. They were creatures as terrifying and strange as the dinosaurs, although not so large. Some were fleet predators, like the raptors of Jurassic Park fame. Some were like enormous crocodiles. Some were armored with strange plates and spikes. Some were lumbering tanks, with strange, thick skulls and mouths like beaks.
Granted, dinosaurs have gotten all the glory. I obsessed on dinosaurs as a kid, and passed the fascination along to each of my kids. But before the dinosaurs this world was as vivid and vital as anything the dinosaurs conjured.
Paleontologists have long wondered whether the demise of the Adamanians led to the rise of the Revueltians. And then whether the Revueltians were swept up in the End of Days marked by the end of the Triassic.
Like a lot of seemingly straightforward questions in science, the search for an answer has proved complicated. Fossils are incredibly rare. And if you want to figure out the timing of the apocalypse, you need a lot of fossils spread over a wide area buried in rocks that you can date with precision. So a team of researchers at the University of Texas in Austin performed an exhaustive analysis of fossils extracted from the famous Chinle layers of the Petrified Forest seeking an answer. They published their findings in the Earth and Environmental Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.
They concluded that the disappearance of both the Adamanians and the Revueltians came millions of years before the end of the Triassic and the rise of the dinosaurs.
The best theories on the end of the Triassic suggest a 600,000-year-long outpouring of smoke and lava from volcanoes wiped out most living things as the supercontinent of Pangea broke up and went drifting off on shattered crustal plates. The carbon dioxide and aerosols in this titanic outpouring changed the climate of the planet, acidified the oceans and wrought havoc all up and down the food chain.
But if the volcanoes didn’t do in the Adamanians and the Revueltians of the Petrified Forest … what did?
Well, we don’t really know, which in itself is kind of scary.
The researchers linked the two-step, regional mass extinction to two possible underlying causes.
For starters, the extinction took place at about the same time a giant asteroid or comet smacked into what has become Canada. The Maniucouagan Impact Event 212 million years ago left a curious ring of lakes, now a major salmon fishery. The three-mile-wide asteroid left a 60-mile-wide crater and sent a shockwave rolling across thousands of miles. The impact put enough dust and smoke in the air to affect the climate for years — perhaps decades.
Moreover, the sedimentary layers in the Chinle and elsewhere suggest the climate grew warmer and drier at about the time. It’s unclear why. Perhaps the supercontinent was breaking up, changing oceanic and atmospheric circulation. This came well before the super volcanoes, and likely before the asteroid impact.
The researchers hastened to say that the evidence is murky. They’re pretty sure the Petrified Forest bears witness to a regional extinction event prior to the end of the Triassic. However, they had to rely on tantalizing clues and informed speculation when it came to the precise timing and causes.
This gives me lots to think about, sitting on Blue Mesa, surrounded by the enigmatic remains of that vanished world. I linger as long as I can in the park whenever I pass through, letting the spin of the earth fill the hollows of the eroded hills with shadow, turning the lines of erosion into dinosaur skin.
The boy reaches the end of the log and pauses in triumph. His mother heaves a small sigh of relief. The boy then leaps off the end of the log. He lands safely, but then sprawls forward. Too much momentum. His mother cries out. The boy cries out. The planet spins.
Once she has comforted him and dabbed at his scrapped hand with a napkin she happened to have at hand, they head back to their car. The sound of the disaster fades into silence.
So I sit with the silence.
It’s peaceful here at the end of the world.
I feel lucky to have had my turn.
