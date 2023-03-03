Payson opened the varsity baseball season by going 2-2 in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic on Feb. 22-25.
The Longhorns beat Cortez 17-0 on Feb. 22, lost to Willcox 5-1 and Phoenix Christian 8-5 on Feb. 24 and beat Bisbee 6-5 on Feb. 25.
Payson opened the varsity baseball season by going 2-2 in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic on Feb. 22-25.
The Longhorns beat Cortez 17-0 on Feb. 22, lost to Willcox 5-1 and Phoenix Christian 8-5 on Feb. 24 and beat Bisbee 6-5 on Feb. 25.
“We are a young team again this season,” said Payson coach Brian Young. “We have four seniors and a lot of young players that are growing into their experience.
“We are coming off of a little bit of a disappointing year and really working hard to create a positive and energetic winning culture. Sometimes it isn’t easy to turn that around, but I think we have the right makeup of guys that want to work hard and play as a team.”
The roster includes seniors Dexter Waterman, Devonte Johnson, Tyler Wilson, Ayden Ormand and Caleb Marinelli; juniors Daiton LeBlanc, Hunter Bowman, Kelton Taylor, Dyllan Newell, Wyatt Fulton and Cutter Landress; and sophomores Nathan English and Zach Young.
It’s a pretty green pitching staff.
“We didn’t barely bring back any innings on the mound from last year,” Young said.
Leading the way on the hill are Wilson, Landress, Taylor and Young.
“We need to get them up to speed at the varsity level really quick to give us the best chance to compete,” Young said. “We will see Daiton, Dexter and Nathan throw as well.”
The coach said the talent is there for a solid team on the mound and both in the field and at the plate.
“We have made some changes offensively and are really working with our guys to improve our offense,” Young said. “I think this is the area we have the most room to gain. The ability is there but sometimes putting it all together and getting our lineup to click together has been lacking. We have potential and there are some guys that can carry us, but we need to see it on the field before we really talk about it.”
Young saw positives, as well as things to work on in the tournament.
“I thought the defense was really good, especially for the lack of practice we have had due to the weather,” he said. “Our pitchers have to limit freebies and our offense is starting to show some good signs.
“Overall, I was really pleased with how we played and competed. I think we are in store for some really good things and have a group that is going to play hard and battle every inning they are on the field.”
The Longhorns scheduled home opener against Chino Valley on Feb. 28 was postponed until 6 p.m. March 7 because of this week’s predicted storm. PHS will instead open against Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3 if that game isn’t postponed or canceled.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!