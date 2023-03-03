Like most fly fishers, I have too much stuff.
My wife would say that I have way too many fly boxes and flies, and from a practical standpoint, I probably have more fly rods than I actually need; but I can’t part with any of them.
I have two bamboo rods that are keepsakes from my uncle, who taught me how to fly fish. While I will fish with them occasionally, they are now more than 60 years old, and I am more inclined to get them out to admire and fondly remember my times fishing with him.
I also have a 10 weight rod largely for salt water use or Alaska salmon fishing trips, and an 8 weight rod for throwing big poppers or streamers for bass or targeting carp.
I do more than 95% of my fishing with one rod. It is a 9-foot, 5 weight, four-piece fly rod. I actually have two identical rods in those dimensions, but one is set up to fish dry flies, and the other is set up to fish wet flies/midges under an indicator. I have both rods in my car since I fish with one or the other several times a week.
The use of the term weight to describe fly rods might be new to you, but is very familiar to fly fishers. I noted that the weight of my favorite fly rod is a 5 weight. That is actually a bit misleading, as the true weight of the fly rod is just a little over three ounces. The 5 refers to the fly line weight designation to be used on that rod. It also provides a guide to the best reel size to match a rod with that line, and the range of the size of the fish that you are likely to target with that weight rod. A 5 weight rod or line is considered mid-range, while a 10 weight line is for bigger fish, and a 2 or 3 weight line is often used in small streams.
A 5 weight rod is well suited for the trout, bass, bluegills, and crappies here in Rim Country. This rod will handle much larger fish, if they are worked in with care, and I have certainly caught plenty of small fish with it.
Fly rod lengths range from about 7.5 feet to over 12 feet. A 9-foot rod is the typical length. Fly rods come in two, three, or four pieces, and Tenkara fly rods are actually telescoping. The advantage of a four-piece rod is that it fits nicely into a suitcase.
The thinness and limberness of the rod causes even a bluegill to feel like a whopper. Many fly fishers use lighter-weight fly rods like a 2 or 3 weight when fishing small streams. These smaller rods make the usually smaller fish caught in small streams feel even bigger than if the angler used a 5 weight rod, for example.
The other advantage that many anglers like about these smaller and shorter rods is that they feel it helps them cast in the brushier stream conditions. While I have tried these smaller rods on small streams, I always return to my 9-foot, 5 weight rod.
In these small streams that I love to fish, I rarely attempt an overhead cast even with a shorter rod because my fly quickly ends up in the trees overhanging the creek. My 9-foot rod is not a hindrance, and in fact, I consider it an asset on small streams. To avoid the trees, I do a lot of roll casts and bow and arrow casts on small streams, and the extra length helps deliver both casts extremely well in those conditions. Another advantage of a 9-foot rod over a shorter rod is the extra reach I get that allows me to easily mend my fly line and cover the entire width of the stream much more easily.
When I teach the introductory fly fishing class through the Payson Parks and Recreation Department, the Payson Flycasters Club supplies participants with 9-foot, 5 weight rods to borrow, but sometimes a participant will bring their own rod. Many times that rod is an 8-foot rod. They often struggle in trying to make a roll cast with this shorter rod, but when they try it with one of the 9-foot, 5 weight class rods, the cast rolls out very nicely.
While yard sales can seem a good bargain for fly rods, a bamboo rod is probably not a good choice for most new fly fishers. These rods are often heavier to use, and due to age and material may be a bit fragile. Yard sale rods may also need new backing, fly line, and a leader, and are often two-piece rods, so harder to travel with on fishing trips. You need to take that into account when buying a used rod.
If you are looking for an entry level fly rod outfit, I would suggest a 9-foot, 5 weight, four-piece rod with a carrying case. These outfits typically come in the protective case, with the backing line, fly line, and leader already on the reel attached to the rod, so you are ready to pull the rod out of the case and immediately start fishing. These rod outfits generally cost between $150-$200.
When you order a rod online or over the phone, I would suggest you specify which hand you cast the fly rod. In my case, when I call to order a fly rod, I specify I cast with my left hand and tell them I reel with my right hand. Most fly rod outfits are designed for right-handed casters and left-handed reelers. Since the rod outfit will be loaded with line, you want to be sure that it reels correctly.
If you are considering fly fishing, I would suggest you try it out and borrow equipment to be sure that it is an activity that you will want to pursue. The next Parks and Recreation class that I will teach is on April 15. Sign up at www.paysonrimcountry.com if you would like to give fly fishing a try.
