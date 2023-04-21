The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild presents a special event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center in its boutique and around the facility. Enjoy free hot dogs, chips and Pepsi products while supplies last, plus cookies from the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation.
Student art show
The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains presents a student art show featuring works by students in the fourth grade through college. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 21 at 251 N Penrod, Show Low. All are welcome to join the awards reception, with awards presented at 6 p.m.
Will Parz
Will Parz performs at the Shroom Room, 102 E. Main St. in Payson from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 21.
Casino concert
Tennessee Whiskey, A Chris Stapleton Tribute, is planned at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Tennessee Whiskey is an amazing tribute to the incredible singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, playing real music by real musicians.
Tickets start at $25 and up. Tickets available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is open to guests 21 and older.
The Billys
The Billys perform from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 21 at Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main, Payson; Roosevelt Lake Marina, 28085, AZ-188, Roosevelt from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 22; and from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 23 at the weekly Sunday jam at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main, Payson.
RIMROCK jam
RIMROCK will host the jam session at the Spur Bar, 3964 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 21.
More Shots
More Shots performs at the Payson Golf Course, 1504 W. Country Club, Payson from 10 a.m. to 1:00pm., Saturday, April 22.
Music at Lodge at 5600
The Lodge at 5600 in Pine Lodge at 5600 & The Elk Brew Coffee Shop, 4310 N. Hwy. 87 in Pine, are launching a free live music program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22. The plan is to present the program every Saturday, weather permitting.
Local musician Coyote Joe is the featured performer, but other are musicians are encouraged to stop by and meet Joe.
Stop in The Elk Brew for some fantastic coffee, delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and other goodies.
Rowdy Johnson
Rowdy Johnson will be at the Midtown Yard, 3870 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 22.
Author speaks at Rim Country Museum
Author Roger Naylor is speaking at Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2. His topic is his latest book, "Awesome Arizona — 200 Amazing Facts about the Grand Canyon State."
