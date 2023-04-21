tennessee whiskey
Buy Now

Tennessee Whiskey, A Chris Stapleton Tribute, is planned at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

 Tennessee Whiskey Facebook page

Arts and crafts event

The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild presents a special event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center in its boutique and around the facility. Enjoy free hot dogs, chips and Pepsi products while supplies last, plus cookies from the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.