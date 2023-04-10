PHOENIX, April 7, 2023 — Just ask Jeffrey Sturla, the range staff supervisor on the Tonto National Forest, about fixing a fence or replacing watering troughs in an extremely remote area in the forest.
“When we head out there, the trails maybe hard to find and roads just don’t exist, the terrain is too rugged for any vehicle,” said Sturla, “We need horses, mules and pack strings.”
Now, in modern times, Tonto range personnel rely on pioneer-era transportation to move the supplies needed for projects in remote parts of the forest. Moving the food, water, tools and materials for the people, horses and mules is a classic definition of “Pack it in, Pack it out.”
“If you saw us,” Sturla says with a grin. “It would be like looking back 150 years, when pioneers were just settling the area.”
The northern zone of the Tonto is spectacular. With richly forested mountains, meadows, fish-filled creeks, rivers and wildlife plentiful enough to sustain generations of native Americans, pioneering farmers, ranchers and miners. Today, the Tonto still has thousands of acres of land just as wild as it was 100, 500, even a thousand years ago. These are the places where Sturla, his crew, and an intrepid group of horses and mules work.
Of Rangeland and Wilderness
Rangeland across the Tonto’s northern zone is broken into grazing allotments where ranchers rotate their cattle through pastures within their permitted boundary. Some allotments are still configured as they were when the boundaries were drawn up in the late 1800s. For every allotment, there are fences to maintain, along with gates, watering troughs, and other range features needing attention. The allotments are also surveyed to assess the quality and health of the grasses and plants, to avoid over grazing and identify invasive plants or animals, which have a negative impact on the allotment. This work means wildlife biologists, timber and other forestry professionals join the range team and venture into the Tonto’s isolated regions with Sturla and his crew.
There’s much more to the Tonto than open range. The Mazatzal, Salome, Hellsgate, Sierra Ancha, Salt River Canyon, Superstition and Four Peaks Wilderness areas comprise approximately 600,000 acres of the Tonto’s 2.9 million acres. The wilderness is closed to motorized vehicles, so trail, wilderness management, archeology and other forestry projects are limited to the availability of Tonto pack horses and teams. Unfortunately, in 2021, the Payson Ranger District Range Management team was down to one horse, one mule and a very limited budget.
“Both range and wilderness projects overwhelmed our extremely limited resources, leaving most projects to third-party contractors, not an optimal solution,” said Sturla.
Time to do some “horse-tradin’”
From October to May, the Tonto range management teams wrangled the few horses and mules they had, and some were rented, then set out for days, sometimes weeks, in the field.
“Projects were piling up,” said Sturla. “Something had to change because the horses and mules we did have were elderly and needed to retire, our saddles and tack were falling apart and the pack- rigging didn’t have the safety features the animals need. It was time to rethink how we were going to move forward,” Sturla concluded.
The situation was further complicated by a lack of riders, animal and pack training. Enter the Shoshone National Forest in Cody, Wyoming, also known as the “horse forest.” Sturla reached out to the Shoshone Specialty Pack String in Cody to see if they might work out a “trade.” Sturla and Austin Jacobson, a Payson Ranger District range specialist, were invited to visit the Wyoming facility. “They were as excited to meet us as we were to meet them,” Sturla said. “They were ready and even arranged a pack-training demonstration where we learned how to tie up everything from bedrolls to yeti coolers.”
As discussions began, it became clear that the Tonto and Shoshone range teams could help each other in ways they had not imagined… yet. Wyoming winters are known to be extremely long, cold and snowy, making it a challenge for livestock to stay healthy and in condition. Winters in the Tonto are, in comparison, mild. So, a deal was worked out for Wyoming pack horses and mules to head south to Arizona for the winter.
“This was a win-win, with the Wyoming stock in Arizona for the winter, they could keep working and stay in shape, while providing much needed “horsepower” for the Tonto,” said Sturla. “We could finally start to schedule the long-delayed range projects!” He said with his trademark, quiet enthusiasm.
On the Tonto NF southern zone, Arizona’s heat starts to build in May, by June, the northern zone, home to the Payson Ranger District, starts to get hot, so the Wyoming stock is loaded up and sent to work at home through the late spring and summer.
Significant Projects Get Underway
With the help of the Shoshone horses and mules, with names like Sarah, Fred, Tommy and George, the enhanced Tonto range program started to rack up some project successes in the Payson, Tonto Basin, Globe, Mesa and Cave Creek Ranger Districts, all within the Tonto. Twenty-three projects, a total of 300 miles, and nearly 5,000 animal miles were covered by the range conservationists and pack strings in 2022.
One project packed in 80 gallons of water for the Arizona (ACE) trail crew working to clear and reinforce the Arizona Trail through the Mazatzal wilderness. The team also delivered hydrologists inventorying Tonto Water rights with essential tools and other materials for a project in the Mazatzal wilderness. Another project brought in new troughs to supply livestock, wildlife and hikers with critical water along the Arizona Trail.
Sturla, who gets excited talking about 2022 accomplishments, added, “That’s not all we did!”
With the Wyoming horses and mules, the range team and riders from other Tonto National Forest organizations had a chance to train for the first time in years. Horsemanship, packing loads, and safety were training for both horses and riders. “Refining our skills, with a focus on safety for both riders and livestock, is critical,” Sturla added.
The 2023 project calendar is filling up with new projects and planned maintenance work, from one end of the Tonto to the other. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, and thanks to the Shoshone ‘horse-trading’ deal, we are confident that we will continue the momentum we created last year,” Sturla added as he grabbed his hat and headed out.
Dream Job Awaits you in the Great Outdoors!
As Tonto Range management resources increase, the need for experienced riders with trail experience and, perhaps, a degree in forestry is waiting to be filled. Jeffrey Sturla started working for the Forest Service in 2010. He had always loved horses and riding and could not seem to find an opportunity to combine his equine passion with his studies in range and wildlife at Arizona State University. Sturla started working for the Arizona Game and Fish Department before making a jump to the Forest Service which brought it all together for him.
“My career with the Forest Service allowed me to start riding more, get more training in horsemanship, trail and packing, with the added bonus of working outside in the Tonto,” says Sturla.
There are many positions, in addition to range management, available for anyone with a forestry or related degree, associate degree or relevant experience. If you are interested in working for the Tonto National Forest, search available positions on the government’s official job site USAJobs.gov. Enter keywords, like “range,” “fire,” “wildlife,” or other areas of interest to see what is available. Forest Service jobs on USAJobs.gov offer career opportunities in all national forests in the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii. If you love the outdoors, a career in the Forest Service may be for you.
For the latest news and information about the Tonto National Forest, follow us on Facebook @TontoNationalForest or Twitter @TontoForest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!