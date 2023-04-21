For my father
By Peter Aleshire
In the deep desert,
In the stony field,
The poppies arise
From nowhere.
And just when I thought,
My grief was healed,
your memory rises
From everywhere.
They say a poppy seed
Can sleep a hundred years,
Waiting in the desert sand,
Remembering the rain.
You’ve been so long gone
I thought I’d lost my tears.
But the poppies remembered,
The joy outlasting the pain.
_________________
Nothing Gold can Stay
By Robert Frost
Nature's first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leaf's a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf,
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day
Nothing gold can stay.
___________________
Ode to some Yellow Flowers
By Pablo Neruda
translated by Jodey Bateman
Against the blue moving its own blue,
the sea, and against the sky,
some yellow flowers.
October arrives.
And though it may be
so important for the sea to unroll
its myth, its mission, its yeast-like inspiration,
there explodes
over the sand the gold
of a single yellow plant
and your eyes
are fixed
on the ground,
they flee from the great sea and its rhythms.
We are and will be dust.
Not air, not fire, nor water
but
earth,
only earth
we will be
and maybe also
some yellow flowers.
_______________________
Alchemy
By Sara Teasdale
I lift my heart as spring lifts up
A yellow daisy to the rain;
My heart will be a lovely cup
Altho' it holds but pain.
For I shall learn from flower and leaf
That color every drop they hold,
To change the lifeless wine of grief
To living gold.
_______________________
God
By Kahlil Gibran
In the ancient days, when the first quiver of speech came to my lips, I ascended the holy mountain and spoke unto God, saying, 'Master, I am thy slave. Thy hidden will is my law and I shall obey thee for ever more.'
But God made no answer, and like a mighty tempest passed away.
And after a thousand years I ascended the holy mountain and again spoke unto God, saying, 'Creator, I am thy creation. Out of clay hast thou fashioned me and to thee I owe mine all.'
And God made no answer, but like a thousand swift wings passed away.
And after a thousand years I climbed the holy mountain and spoke unto God again, saying, 'Father, I am thy son. In pity and love thou hast given me birth, and through love and worship I shall inherit thy kingdom.'
And God made no answer, and like the mist that veils the distant hills he passed away.
And after a thousand years I climbed the sacred mountain and again spoke unto God, saying, 'My God, my aim and my fulfilment; I am thy yesterday and thou art my tomorrow. I am thy root in the earth and thou art my flower in the sky, and together we grow before the face of the sun.'
Then God leaned over me, and in my ears whispered words of sweetness, and even as the sea that enfoldeth a brook that runneth down to her, he enfolded me.
And when I descended to the valleys and the plains, God was there also.
_____________________________
Design
By Robert Frost
I found a dimpled spider, fat and white,
On a white heal-all, holding up a moth
Like a white piece of rigid satin cloth --
Assorted characters of death and blight
Mixed ready to begin the morning right,
Like the ingredients of a witches' broth --
A snow-drop spider, a flower like a froth,
And dead wings carried like a paper kite.
What had that flower to do with being white,
The wayside blue and innocent heal-all?
What brought the kindred spider to that height,
Then steered the white moth thither in the night?
What but design of darkness to appall?--
If design govern in a thing so small.
_______________________
In Flanders Fields
by John McCrae
In Flanders' fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place: and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders' fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe;
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high,
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders' Fields.
_______________________________
A Study in Californian Flowers
By Richard Brautigan
Oh, suddenly it’s nothing to see on the way and it’s nothing when I get there, and I’m in a coffee-house, listening to a woman talk who’s wearing more clothes than I have money in the world.
She is adorned in yellow and jewellery and a language that I cannot understand. She is talking about something that is of no importance, insisting on it. I can tell all this because the man who is with her will buy none of it, and stares absent-mindedly at the universe.
The man has not spoken a word since they sat down here with cups of espresso coffee accompanying them like small black dogs. Perhaps he does not care any more. I think he is her husband.
Suddenly she breaks into English. She says, ‘He should know. They’re his flowers,’ in the only language I understand and there’s no reply echoing all the way back to the beginning where nothing could ever have been any different.
I was born forever to chronicle this: I don’t know these people and they aren’t my flowers.
_______________________________
