Lawyer R.M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is well over a hundred years old but is still handsome and youthful seeming. He no longer practices law. Instead, he is a sort of slave, a "familiar" to Count Dracula (Nicholas Cage). He sustains his youth, vigor, and magical powers by devouring bugs. When vampire hunters get too close, the dark pair flees Transylvania for the equally spooky New Orleans.
Renfield, sick to death of acting as the captive henchman to a blood-sucking vampire, joins a 12-step group to overcome co-dependency. He also tracks down the ex-lovers of his fellow co-dependents and gives them to the count to devour. But Dracula wants someone innocent and fresh, not nasty people who abuse their significant others. Renfield comes into contact with a local crime family, the Lobos, and an honest, ambitious local cop (actress/comic Awkwafina).
Between the criminals, crooked cops, and Dracula, the two get into and out of a series of scrapes, a couple of full-scale battles, and other tough spots. Renfield badly wants out of the life he's lived as the Count's familiar.
Can a youthful, century-old, bug-eating lawyer find true love and happiness with a traffic cop? Or will the canny, multi-centenarian vampire triumph?
Nicolas Cage threw himself into his role. Awkwafina (brilliant in "Crazy Rich Asians") is always fun to watch, and Nicholas Hoult is one of the most interesting actors of his generation.
Shohreh Aghdashloo, who plays the matriarch crime boss, earned an Oscar nomination for her role in "House of Sand and Fog."
Director Chris McKay is best known for his work in making "The Lego Batman Movie." He knows about over-the-top comedy. Or, in this case, over-the-top, blood-drenched comedy.
And blood-drenched it is. Imagine a splatter film made by people with humor, wit, and intelligence. A few of the gags were totally original, at least in my eyes (my professional eyes.) Wait until you see how the lawyer and the cop immobilize (and maybe finally kill) Dracula. Killing a powerful vampire is always a fussy problem.
This horror/comedy runs for a quick one hour and thirty-three minutes. It carries a hard R rating for gore, continuous lousy language, and drug use, but not for naked people. The acting brings this otherwise average movie to superior three-and-a-half sawblades.
Fun Fact: Cage once owned the most haunted house in New Orleans. He also starred in the 1988 film, “Vampire’s Kiss.”
Nicholas Hoult played the lead role in one of the most romantic Zombie movies ever made, "Warm Bodies." Now he stars in a vampire movie, proving he can do it all.
The popularity of the Bram Stoker vampire character is exemplified by over 100 Dracula movies, including silly stuff like "Monster Mash" and the very creepy silent film "Nosferatu." Enjoy.
