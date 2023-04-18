Lawyer R.M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is well over a hundred years old but is still handsome and youthful seeming. He no longer practices law. Instead, he is a sort of slave, a "familiar" to Count Dracula (Nicholas Cage). He sustains his youth, vigor, and magical powers by devouring bugs. When vampire hunters get too close, the dark pair flees Transylvania for the equally spooky New Orleans.

Renfield, sick to death of acting as the captive henchman to a blood-sucking vampire, joins a 12-step group to overcome co-dependency. He also tracks down the ex-lovers of his fellow co-dependents and gives them to the count to devour. But Dracula wants someone innocent and fresh, not nasty people who abuse their significant others. Renfield comes into contact with a local crime family, the Lobos, and an honest, ambitious local cop (actress/comic Awkwafina).

