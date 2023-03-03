“Every cake tells a story” is the motto of Kendra’s Country Bakery. Kendra Lewinson and her daughters, of Kendra’s Country Bakery, share the story of their business and art at the 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 meeting of the Rim Country Artists.

The quartet of bakers and cake decorators will share their joy of creating cake art. Their talk is illustrated with sumptuous slides, along with a demonstration of some of their techniques.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

