“Every cake tells a story” is the motto of Kendra’s Country Bakery. Kendra Lewinson and her daughters, of Kendra’s Country Bakery, share the story of their business and art at the 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 meeting of the Rim Country Artists.
The quartet of bakers and cake decorators will share their joy of creating cake art. Their talk is illustrated with sumptuous slides, along with a demonstration of some of their techniques.
The Rim Country Artists’ program with Lewinson and her daughters is at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Lewinson’s initial inspiration came from her grandparents – her grandmother was a great cook at home and her grandfather was a professional baker. She can still remember his signature red buttercream rose hidden on every cake.
For years, while raising her family with her husband, Lewinson created confections for friends and family. After her children got older, she decided to continue what she had always loved, and made a business of it. She was excited to get into the baking world and learn what it had to offer. Kendra’s Country Bakery was born.
Lewinson works with her daughters Maureen, Sandra and Beatrice to create delicious and beautiful masterpieces for all events. These ladies are highly skilled artists. Each of their unique cakes is customized to suit clients’ needs and wishes. After 11 years in the wedding industry, the Lewinsons have learned that their family works well as a team. “We owe our success to that teamwork, as well as to dedication, creativity and passion,” Lewinson said.
Kendra’s Country Bakery has been recognized eight times by Wedding Wire with Couple’s Choice Awards due to its many stellar reviews in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The business has also received local honors at the Payson Business Showcase for 2015 and 2016, as well as “Best Taste” in the 2016 and 2019 Taste of the Rim competitions hosted by the Payson Public Library.
Over the years they have honed their craft as cake artists by taking valuable training to advance their own innovative cake designs.
Lewinson’s team adores what it does and are grateful for the opportunity to serve.
Their motto is “Every cake tells a story; let us tell yours!”
The store is located at 616 N. Beeline Highway, open Wednesday through Sunday. You can place orders for special events. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
The March 14 presentation is open to the public and all are welcome. RCA asks that those attending please bring as admission an offering of packaged food to be donated to Payson Community Kids. To learn all about RCA go to rimcountryartists.org.
