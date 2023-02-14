BKB NFL Yet-RV

Round Valley’s Brett Jordan (23) and Cason Williams apply a trap to David Jackson of the NFL Yet Eagles during Round Valley's state tournament play-in game on Friday, Feb. 10.

 Scott Madrid

No. 14 Round Valley beat #19 NFL Yet College Prep 59-30 in a 2A boys basketball state tournament play-in game on Friday, Feb 10.

The Elks advance to the 16-team state bracket to face Rancho Solano Prep at Prescott High at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb 17.

