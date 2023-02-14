No. 14 Round Valley beat #19 NFL Yet College Prep 59-30 in a 2A boys basketball state tournament play-in game on Friday, Feb 10.
The Elks advance to the 16-team state bracket to face Rancho Solano Prep at Prescott High at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb 17.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 5:45 am
Round Valley overcame a size disadvantage thanks in large part to the play near the basket on both ends of the court by Treyson Merrill and AJ Dozier. Merrill, a senior, was able to clean the boards with a handful of rebounds while pouring in 22 points. Merrill shot well in the mid range and at the rim, but was especially effective on the offensive boards with a put-back shot. The Eagles simply didn’t have an answer for the combination of Merrill and Dozier as the Elks controlled the boards.
While the Eagles didn’t feature a deep and experienced bench, they had several players that presented issues for the Elks. Senior guard Brian Corbitt was fast and found he could break down defenders quickly while moving to the basket. And senior guard David Jackson is listed at 6-foot 5 and is different than most of the big men the Elks have faced this year. Instead of playing down on the block or around the key exclusively, Jackson can take it inside, as well as shoot from the perimeter.
It took the Elks time to figure out how to handle the Eagles’ speed and size. The Elks regrouped after picking up some early fouls and made some slight initial alterations to the man-to-man defense they like to run.
RV led 12-7 after eight minutes and 28-20 at halftime before implementing a half-court trapping defense to pull away in the second half.
Second-year RV coach Adam Poston has led the Elks to back to back 2A North Region championships. He said he is pleased with the growth of his team compared to when he took over. And he’s extremely proud of how they execute the game plan and the players have come to play, allowing them to develop a team-first style.
