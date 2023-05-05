No. 13 Round Valley (12-6) beat No. 20 St. Augustine 6-2 in a 2A state tournament play-in game at Round Valley on Wednesday. The Elks advance to the first-round of the 16-team 2A state tournament to play at No. 4 Phoenix Christian at 6:30 p.m. today (May 5). The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Goodyear Baseball Complex to meet the winner of the game between No. 12 Arizona Lutheran and No. 5 Gilbert Classical.
No. 10 Mogollon plays in the 1A quarterfinals at No. 2 Williams at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Mustangs (8-6) beat No. 7 host Chandler Lincoln Prep 5-3 on Saturday in the opening round of the 16-team 1A state tournament at Snedigar Sports Complex. Williams survived an opening-round scare, escaping with a 10-9 win over No. 15 Duncan.
A quarterfinal win would send the Mustangs to the semifinals at Tempe Diablo Stadium on May 12. The championship game is at 7 p.m. on May 13 at the same venue.
No. 13 Snowflake (13-5) lost 5-0 at No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge in a 3A state baseball tournament first round game on Tuesday.
Pusch Ridge (14-4), the 3A South Region champion, advances to the quarterfinals of the 16-team tournament to play at 2 p.m. on Saturday at home to face No. 5 Yuma Catholic, which beat No. 12 Tucson Tanque Verde on Tuesday.
