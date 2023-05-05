No. 13 Round Valley (12-6) beat No. 20 St. Augustine 6-2 in a 2A state tournament play-in game at Round Valley on Wednesday. The Elks advance to the first-round of the 16-team 2A state tournament to play at No. 4 Phoenix Christian at 6:30 p.m. today (May 5). The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Goodyear Baseball Complex to meet the winner of the game between No. 12 Arizona Lutheran and No. 5 Gilbert Classical.

No. 10 Mogollon plays in the 1A quarterfinals at No. 2 Williams at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

