No. 6 Round Valley opened the 2A state softball tournament with a 12-2 5-inning mercy victory over visiting No. 11 Kingman Academy on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 2A state championship game.
The Elks beat the Tigers by the same score to win the 2022 state crown. That run-rule triumph came in six innings.
Round Valley (14-2) advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 Flagstaff Northland Prep (16-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.
Round Valley won the 2A North Region Championship with a 6-0 record. But the Elks have shifted their focus to winning another state championship.
If they do win it again, they will have earned it.
If they reach semifinal round at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Papago, the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 7 Heritage and No. 2 Willcox will await. Northland Prep beat Phoenix Christian 15-0 in five innings on Saturday for its 16th consecutive victory since opening the season with a 12-2 loss at 3A Holbrook.
The 2A state title game is set for 8 p.m. on May 12 at Arizona State’s Farrington Softball Stadium.
Mogollon reaches 1A quarterfinals
No. 9 Mogollon won 5-4 against No. 8 Anthem Prep on Friday in the opening round of the 16-team 1A state softball tournament at Anthem Community Park. The Mustangs (11-5) advance to the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Friday at No. 1 Williams, which beat No. 16 Valley Union 18-3 in five innings on Friday.
The semifinals are at 5 p.m. on May 11 at Quail Run Sports Complex in Mesa, with the final at 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at ASU’s Farrington Softball Stadium.
Lobos out in play-in round
Snowflake (12-7) finished in a three-way tie for first in 3A East softball this season.
But the No. 16 Lobos’ season ended with a 7-5 loss to No. 17 Coolidge in a 3A state tournament play-in game at Snowflake on Wednesday.
St. Johns wins play-in game
No. 10 St. Johns won its 2A state tournament play-in 26-1 at home against No. 23 Madison Highland on Wednesday. But the Redskins lost 10-3 to No. 7 Laveen Heritage Academy at Arizona Lutheran Academy in a first-round state tournament game on Saturday.
St. Johns went 5-1 to finish second to Round Valley in the 2A North and finished 11-7 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!