It took Round Valley 30 years to win its second softball state championship.
It’ll take at least 32 to win a third.
Elks coach Darin Emerald knew his team faced a difficult challenge trying to successfully defend last year’s 2A crown.
Losing six key seniors from a team that joined the 1991 squad as the only state title winners in program history proved too much to overcome.
The Elks’ tournament run ended as they ran into a buzz saw in the quarterfinals of the AIA Softball 2A Championship in an 8-2 loss to No. 3 Flagstaff Northland Prep at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix on Friday night. Round Valley batters managed just four hits against Northland Prep pitcher Kianna Butler.
It wasn’t enough.
The senior struck out 15. Butler fanned the side in both the fourth and seventh innings.
“They were the better team today,” Emerald said. “(Butler) just dominated us. She threw great. She kept the ball around the plate and off the plate when she needed to and she just kept us off balance all night.”
No. 6 Round Valley went 6-0 in winning the 2A North Region this season and finished the season 15-3 overall.
The Elks were 10-1 in their previous 11 games entering the showdown, but just couldn’t generate enough offense to derail an 18-1 Spartans squad that’s won 18 in a row since opening the season with a 12-2 loss at 3A Holbrook.
Northland Prep went on to beat Heritage Academy 5-4 in the semifinals on Saturday morning and will play for the 2A state championship against No. 8 Horizon Honors at 8 p.m. on Friday at Arizona State University’s Farrington Softball Stadium.
RV beat Kingman Academy 12-2 in a first round game in Eagar on April 29. It was a rematch of last year’s 2A title game won by the Elks.
But repeating wasn’t in the cards as the Elks just couldn’t connect at the plate and weren’t strong in the field.
“Today, we just laid an egg,” Emerald said. “We have a young group of kids. We have six seniors, and after that, we’ve got some really young players. We felt we could come and compete and we were able to do that, we just didn’t hit.”
The Elks used three consecutive two-out hits to get their only runs in the top of the third. Cortnee Baca singled, Macie Soderquist drove her in from second base with a single and she came around to score on an Allyson Muth double. Muth went 2-for-3.
Her single to lead off the sixth was RV’s only other hit. Butler fanned the final five Elks to end it.
RV’s only other baserunner came in the fifth when Jalyn Marble led off with a walk. She was sacrificed to second but was stranded when Butler struck out the next two batters. Butler had at least two strikeouts in each of the final six innings.
Muth, a senior, pitched for the Elks and struck out six. But the Spartans took advantage of eight hits, five walks and six RV errors to move on.
“She had us in the game,” the coach said. “She pitched the pitches that needed to be caught and when they’re not, you know, your shoulders start to drop and things start to fall apart and the wheels started to fall off early. We had five or six errors — that’s just not typical of us.”
Two RV errors helped NP jump on top with a four-run first inning. The Spartans benefitted from two more errors in a four-run sixth that padded a 4-2 lead.
K. Butler went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs for the Spartans, while Reannan Butler was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!