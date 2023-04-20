Like someone who just can’t find their invitation, the Cougars entry into the party was delayed.
A somewhat slow start in region play may have taken Show Low off the radar for some, but the Cougars have been working to get back in the picture ever since.
They beat first-place Blue Ridge 10-5 in Lakeside on Wednesday to create a three-way tie for first in the 3A East baseball standings.
Show Low avenged a 10-0 loss to the Yellowjackets in Show Low on April 8 that left the Cougars 2-2 in the region. They haven’t lost a 3A East game since, reeling off four strait region wins.
Show Low, Blue Ridge and Snowflake are tied for first in the 3A East at 6-2.
Preston Power was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Nolan Hatch tripled twice and drove in three to lead Show Low’s 11-hit attack. Tyson Threadgill added two hits, including a double, driving in one. Cutter Seeley doubled and drove in three.
Threadgill allowed just a walk in two scoreless innings of relief to finish the game on the mound for Show Low in relief of starter Landon Erikson, who threw the first five innings.
The Cougars (10-5) scored in each of the first four innings, erupting for six runs in the fourth to go ahead 10-0 before the home team answered with four in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth. But the Yellowjackets got no closer.
No. 18 (April 19 3A rankings) Show Low closes with region games at home against Winslow at 6 p.m. on Thursday (April 20) and at Snowflake at 4 p.m. on Monday, with a non-region contest at San Tan Foothills at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
No. 20 Blue Ridge (7-8) closes with a game at Snowflake at 1:30 p.m. on Friday (April 21) and a home game against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Monday.
No. 17 Snowflake (11-4) beat visiting Holbrook (5-10, 0-8 3A East) 15-3 on Wednesday and closes with home games against Blue Ridge at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and Show Low at 4 p.m. on Monday.
