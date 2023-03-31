Teams from the across the region battled the snow and ice to attend the Mogollon Invitational on March 24. Six area schools participated — St Johns, Round Valley, Show Low, Alchesay, Snowflake and Mogollon.
The Show Low boys and girls teams won with dominating performances. At a previous meet, first-year Cougars coach Mike Boyce was excited about the talent on both teams. Show Low is fast in the sprints and has good representation in the distance events and the field events, as well.
SL’s girls swept the top three places in both the 100 and 200 meters, with Mariah McNeil (first), Hailey Webb (second) and Jaylee Boyce (third) taking the top spots in the 100 and And McNeil (first), Mikenzie Kulish (second) and Jordyn Boyce (third) in the 200. Raquel Wilson won the high jump and finished second in the 400. Her sister, Aubrie, placed second in the 800. Jacey Perkins won both the 100 and 300 hurdles, and anchored the winning 400 and 1,600 relays.
Round Valley sophomore Sydnee Finch won both the shot put and the discus. Her 41-feet 3-inch shot put set a personal record for the defending state champion. Teammate Kandalyn Burk finished second in the shot.
St. Johns’ Ellie Otto took first in both the long jump and triple jump, while teammate Jaycee Willis won the javelin, and Kayme Smith took first in the 400.
Lucas Webb led Show Low’s boys team by winning both the 100, 200 and anchoring the 4x100. Jacob Altop, CJ Serrano and Carson Cooper all finished in the top five for the 100 and helped Webb on the 400 relay. Bryce Adams led the way in the 400 and the 300 hurdles with teammate Jayden Waite taking second in the 400 and Dallin Adams runner-up in the 800 and third in the 1600. Ethan Beeler won the 110 hurdles and Trimble Cain took first in both the shot and discus.
Mogollon had some top finishes by brothers Blayk and Bryson Kelton going one-two in the long jump, and they followed two-three in the high jump, with Bryson adding a second-place finish in the triple jump. Blayk finished second in the 100.
For St. Johns, CJ Winters won the triple jump and teammate Jordan Winters was third. They also placed third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump. Teammate Henry Thompson took first in the javelin throw for the Redskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!