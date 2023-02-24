“Why not us?”
Christie Francis doesn’t care about Show Low’s girls basketball history. All the coach cares about is this season. And the Cougars have established themselves as one of the best teams in the state.
No. 6 Show Low beat #3 Yuma Catholic 46-39 in the 3A state quarterfinals at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Monday to advance to the semifinals against #10 Chinle at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The tipoff for the championship game is set for 4 p.m. Saturday and the first-year head coach hopes to have her team there for the first time in program history.
Why not?
“Our attitude has been, ‘Why not us,’” Francis said. “We’re playing really well right now and we believe in ourselves like I said. We just want to try to compete with everybody and give ourselves a chance to win at the end.”
Show Low led 11-9 after eight minutes and 21-18 at halftime. But Yuma Catholic outscored the Cougars 10-9 in the third quarter to trim a point off the deficit before going ahead by three in the fourth quarter. The Shamrocks clung to a 38-35 lead on a field goal by #25 with 3:48 remaining. But the Cougars outscored YC 11-1 the rest of the way thanks to a strong defense and some huge baskets, including a pair of three-pointers from Mikenzie Kulish, who ignited the 11-1 run with a trey to knot the score 38-38 with 3:12 to play. Aubrie Wilson’s field goal with 2:37 to play put Show Low ahead to stay 41-39 with 2:37 unplayed.
The Cougars held YC (23-5) to less-than 40 points for just the fourth time this season.
“I want to say it’s defense,” Francis said when asked for the key to the Cougars’ success this season. “That’s what I’ve been priding our team on since I took over as head coach. And they bought into it and they work hard at that end of the floor that’s for sure, and that leads to our offense.”
Aubrie Wilson led a balanced Show Low offense with 10 points, while Mikenzie Kulish, Alex Swanson and Raquel Wilson scored eight apiece. Sadee Hall contributed six points.
After leading the Cougars to their first region championship in 37 years, Francis and her staff are now trying to guide them to the first state championship in program history.
“I love them,” Francis said of her team. “I would love them whether we won or lost. But they rose to the occasion and had a much better second half than first.
“We didn’t give up, even when we were down in the third and fourth quarter. We just kept fighting and believing in ourselves and in each other and we did what we had to do.”
Swanson is one of just three seniors on the roster, along with Hall and Addison Kotterman. The point guard played for Show Low as a freshman and sophomore before her family moved to the Valley last year. She’s glad to be back for her senior season.
“I’ve always dreamed of this,” Swanson said. “It just feels great, especially to do it with them (teammates). I love all of them and they’re great players. Everyone scores. It’s probably a different leading scorer every game, so it’s pretty cool. I think that’s why we win so many games is we’re so confident in each other.”
“We were confident. We were nervous, but I think we’re a little nervous every game. But we were ready.”
And they’ll be ready again on Friday.
“It’s something we haven’t experienced and I think it’s gonna be fun,” Swanson said.
