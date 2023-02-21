BKG THA-SL Aubrie Wilson Alex Sawnson by Scott Madrid
Show Low’s Aubrie Wilson looks to pass the ball to cutting Alex Swanson while. Thatcher's Makenzie Sweet applies defensive pressure.

Show Low opened 3A girls basketball state tournament play with a 49-38 victory over visiting Thatcher on Friday, Feb. 17.

The win propelled the #6 Cougars into the quarterfinals against Yuma Catholic at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Monday, Feb. 20.

