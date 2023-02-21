Show Low opened 3A girls basketball state tournament play with a 49-38 victory over visiting Thatcher on Friday, Feb. 17.
The win propelled the #6 Cougars into the quarterfinals against Yuma Catholic at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Monday, Feb. 20.
Show Low “hosted” the game, which was moved to Blue Ridge High after a pipe burst and flooded the Show Low gym.
First-year head coach Christie Francis led the Cougars to their first region title in over 30 years and the Cougars earned the #6 seed and a first round bye. The Cougars took advantage of the “home court” game and quickly jumped on the Eagles.
Early in the season Francis shared that “defense wins” as an area of focus for the team and indicated it is their goal is to “make the other team make mistakes.”
This defensive effort showed up early in the first quarter matchup with Thatcher. The Cougars forced turnover after turnover that they were able to convert into points in the first period.
Show Low led 19-8 after eight minutes with Alex Swanson aggressively pushing the ball early and scoring on turnovers, which allowed early scoring opportunities to open for Mikenzie Kulish, Raquel Wilson and Aubrie Wilson. Kulish poured in a game-high 19 points, 12 of those coming on four three-point shots.
The Cougars added to their lead by continuing their defensive pressure to carry a 30-16 advantage into the halftime break. But the Eagles started taking better care of the ball. Show Low settled more into their half court offense and they were able to hit players cutting thru the key and score on several layups.
As the Eagles tightened the interior defensive effort the Cougars kicked the ball out for Kulish to shoot from the arc.
Thatcher regrouped during the intermission and increased its intensity for most of the third quarter but the “home” team outscored the visitors 12-10 in the stanza to carry a 16-point advantage, 42-26, into the final period.
The Eagles pulled within nine points on back-to-back three-point field goals by Haley Nicholas. Both teams had some scoring chances and misses in the following minutes, but Kulish splashed in another trey to put the Cougars back up double digits and give Show Low the momentum to finish the game on top.
