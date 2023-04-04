This spring brings back memories for Show Low softball coach Carl Nix.
And they’re not fond thoughts.
He says it’s been several years since wet weather caused as much turmoil with the schedule.
“We’ve lost a lot of games because of weather,” Nix said. “We’re making up a lot of games, so we have a lot of games to play over a short period of time.”
The Cougars close with 14 games in 24 days in a schedule that ends with a home game against Winslow on April 20 and a road game at Joseph City on April 22.
Well, baring any additional postponements. Rain and snow have washed out so many practices and games.
“We didn’t get on the dirt until our first game,” Nix said. “We weren’t outside until our first game.”
He said this season reverses a recent trend.
“Years ago it used to be (like) that all the time,” he said of the wet weather headaches.
“Now, it’s drier. There’ve been a lot of years over the last 10 years, we’ve been outside the entire (season), which is great.
“But this year, it’s like it used to be, you know, 20 years ago. There were a lot of times (back then that) we couldn’t even get out of Show Low to go down and play our first game of the season - it was that bad. The roads would be closed.
“So, this has been a tough year as far as wet (weather). I mean, everything’s been snow, wet, cold, wind.”
He’s hopeful for the final portion of the schedule with so many games at stake.
“Hopefully we can play in some good weather for awhile,” Nix said. “We’ve been in gyms a lot. So, I’m hoping as we play more and more outside, we get more consistent.”
Show Low opened with a 3-1 record in the non-tournament games counting in the state rankings. The Cougars posted blowout wins over Coolidge (14-0), Fountain Hills (23-2) and Crismon (18-2), with the only loss a 17-14 slugfest at St. Johns.
But runs have been harder to come by in 3A East play.
They’ve scored at least 14 runs in four of their seven ranking games. But they scored just two runs in 12 innings across losses to #20 (March 31 3A rankings) Snowflake (11-0, 5 inn.) and #17 Payson (5-2) on Friday (March 31). They broke through for six runs on Saturday (April 1) at home against Blue Ridge, but the Yellow Jackets scored 15.
The Cougars led Payson 2-1 before the Longhorns erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win.
Nix expects his veteran-led team will improve as the season continues.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors and we’re expecting them to step up over the course of the season and get the job done,” Nix said. “We’ve fallen short so far, I won’t sugar-coat it. We haven’t played up to our capabilities. If we do, I think we’re one of the best teams in our conference. If we don’t, we’re just average.”
Show Low’s roster includes Kirstin Goodman, Natalee Hall, Brooklyn Lang, Hailey Maennche, Bella Herrera, Kaitlyn Whaley, Hanna Buchholz, Emma Collins, Gracie Umphress, Brynlynn Lang, Onna Soto, Jaecee Robinson, Sedona Rodriguez, Tanaka Matyas and Riley Huett.
The Cougars look to get back to winning with three more games on the schedule starting with a showdown at defending 3A East champion Winslow at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (April 4), a non-region game at Gilbert Christian on Thursday (April 5) and a rematch at home against Payson at 6 p.m. on Thursday (April 6). They get a four-day break ahead of a home game with #12 Holbrook on April 11. The Roadrunners lead the 3A East at 2-0.
Show Low didn’t play a ranking game between March 14-29. They did compete in the Gracie Lee Haught Classic in Payson on March 17-18 and went 3-3 in winning the silver bracket.
The Cougars aren’t the only team with a schedule crunch as Blue Ridge and Holbrook had only played two region games through Friday, as well.
