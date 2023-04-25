Aubrie Wilson set a school record to lead Show Low’s girls track and field team to the championship in the Cougar Invitational at Show Low on April 14.
Wilson cleared 5 feet 5 inches to win the high jump at a height that would have claimed last year’s Division 3 state championship.
Show Low was one of 14 schools from around the state braving chilly conditions on a blustery day to participate.
Athletes were still able to turn in top performances despite the weather, as Wilson showed.
Her sister, Raquel Wilson, placed second in the high jump and between the two of them they will certainly contribute to a talented Cougars team in their push for state.
Sydnee Finch of Round Valley continued to push her best throws in the shot put as she registered 43-1 and won. She also finished first in the discus. Finch was joined again in the shot put by teammates Kandalyn Burk, who placed second, and Jaelyn Wright, who placed fourth.
Show Low’s Cain Trimble won both the discus and shot put to help lead the Cougars to the boys meet title. He had a season-best 150-6 discus toss. Round Valley’s Keanu Clark and St. Johns’ Henry Thompson finished second and third, respectively, in both throwing events.
Show Low coach Mike Boyce said hosting a meet is a little more stressful than simply attending a meet as a coach and he was pleased with the meet and with the performances of his team as the season continues to progress.
Behind Show Low in the girls team standings were Blue Ridge in second, Round Valley in third and St Johns in fourth.
Behind the Cougars in the boys meet were Round Valley in second, Blue Ridge in third and Holbrook in fourth.
Full team and individual results can be found for this and other meets at azmilesplit.com.
