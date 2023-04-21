A week of warm, dry weather will improve conditions at Silver Creek near Show Low, now that the catch-and-keep season has started.
The creek is one of the premier catch-and-release fisheries in the fall and winter, thanks to the release of trophy-sized, hatchery-reared Apache Trout.
The creek reverts to regular rules for April through September – which means some of those winter lurkers may remain early in the season.
However, Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) staff expect fishing to be slower than in past years at this time. Brown Creek has been flowing into Silver Creek for several weeks now, making the water turbid due to mountain rain and snowmelt runoff. Recent reports from the “catch-and-release” season have indicated fishing has been slow. Some anglers have had success on black or white lures that contrast with the brownish water.
Total vehicles allowed will still be restricted to parking lot capacities for visitor safety. Even with the removal of all Covid-19 restrictions, the AZGFD continues to recommend all visitors to Silver Creek follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) to ensure social distancing and limit large gatherings.
If the park lot’s full, try Woodland Lake in Pinetop. Woodland Lake was stocked with extra rainbow trout in both fall 2022 and spring 2023.
The new statewide bag limit is four trout per person. Silver Creek is located about 10 miles northeast of Show Low
