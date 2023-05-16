sisu
'Sisu' receives three sawblades. 

 Lionsgate

Late in World War II, Aatami, a former Finnish commando, went far into the wilderness of Northern Lapland. The Soviets wiped out his family in the Winter War several years earlier. He is alone with only his horse and dog, mining for gold to pass the time. He has a big strike and heads for civilization with the swag.

The war has gone on without him. As part of a peace deal with the Soviets, Finns forced the Nazis to retreat across Northern Finland and cross the border into Norway. When Aatami encounters the retreating Nazis, the Nazi soldiers find Aatami's gold stash fascinating. They are accustomed to taking rather than asking. This small, fleeing unit also has a band of abused captive Finnish women.

