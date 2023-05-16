Late in World War II, Aatami, a former Finnish commando, went far into the wilderness of Northern Lapland. The Soviets wiped out his family in the Winter War several years earlier. He is alone with only his horse and dog, mining for gold to pass the time. He has a big strike and heads for civilization with the swag.
The war has gone on without him. As part of a peace deal with the Soviets, Finns forced the Nazis to retreat across Northern Finland and cross the border into Norway. When Aatami encounters the retreating Nazis, the Nazi soldiers find Aatami's gold stash fascinating. They are accustomed to taking rather than asking. This small, fleeing unit also has a band of abused captive Finnish women.
They do not know that his fellow Finish soldiers gave the gold miner a nickname, Koschie, the Deathless. But they find out.
What follows is something right out of a "John Wick" movie, or even more on point, the Norwegian film "Dead Snow." It is also myth-telling in the tradition of Pecos Bill, a hero capable of impossible things.
If you want an over-the-top, blood-drenched tale of wartime survival and vengeance, this will punch your ticket.
"Sisu," the title word, is what the Finns call their national character. It has elements of grit, determination, and heroism. Still more, it has the implications of continuing the fight no matter the odds, pushing through to the end despite the opposition, to never, ever give up.
Writer/director Jalmari Helander has made a couple of other feature films, but this one will make his reputation.
Leading actor Jorma Tommila has some 52 acting credits in Finland. While a lot of his experience comes from TV, he acted in both of director Helander's previous feature films, "Big Game" with Samuel L. Jackson and "Rare Exports," a tale about a gang that captures wild Santa Clauses in the rugged mountains of Finland and sells them to Santa fans.
Director Helander films his actors with frequent close-ups of their ravaged faces. The actors look like they have been through the mill.
One forgivable error in the film is the substitution of a mid-50s Russian T-55 tank for a WWII German tank. Helander did an excellent job of disguising the tank, putting gear and ammo boxes all over it to look like a moving garage sale rather than a Russian tank—clever that.
This three-sawblade war-related movie runs for one hour and thirty-one minutes. It carries a hard R for carnage and wildly cringy killing.
