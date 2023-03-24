Snowflake’s strong boys basketball season was reflected as coaches voted for the All-3A East team.
Five Lobo seniors received some form of recognition, led by Cooper Dewitt and Matthew Brimhall, who both made the first team.
Tyler Clare was selected to the second team and Lance Christianson and Cooper Rapier were honorable mention for the Lobos, who battled for a championship before settling for second place at 8-2, with both losses to Holbrook, which won at 9-1.
Dewitt was also honorable mention all-state.
Payson finished 5-5 and third, its highest region standing since claiming back-to-back 3A East championships in 2008 and 2009. And the Longhorns were rewarded with all five starters recognized.
Junior Anderson Hatch was voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year and senior point guard Dexter Waterman also made the first team. Junior Mikey Schinstock made the second team and junior guard Sergio Madrid and senior guard Caleb Marinelli were honorable mention.
Blue Ridge and Show Low, who tied for fourth in the region, had four players recognized.
Leading the Yellow Jackets in the voting was 3A East Defensive Player of the Year Nate Padilla, who was honorable mention all-state. Teammate Reid Granillo made the region second team and Jarren Burnette and Logan Joe were HM.
Show Low had Preston Power on the first team, Luke Morrow on the second team and Jason Crawford and Mark Drouillet were HM.
Hatch, Waterman lead Horns
Payson continued the resurgence it started in Robert Mavis’ first year as head coach with another competitive campaign featuring a .500 region record, a first-round state tournament home game and an opening-round state tournament victory for the second consecutive season.
And Hatch and Waterman were huge parts of the formula each of the last two seasons.
The 6-foot 4-inch Hatch led the 3A East in scoring, averaging 16.7 points per game.
“He was just around the basketball all the time, like a magnet,” Mavis said. “He’s a good leaper, quick jumper, so he had a lot of put-backs, and he would elevate to get over the defender as a shot-taker. He’s a strong athlete who just went out and got the job done.”
Waterman (13.6) finished sixth in scoring among 3A East players. And he hit big shots with the game on the line, driving in for a layup in the final seconds to lift the Longhorns to victory against Winslow and hitting a late basket to force overtime in Payson’s dramatic win at Show Low.
“They call that ice in the veins,” Mavis said. “Dexter, he is our all-around leader. He fired on all cylinders. He’s just that leader that makes a team go.”
Schinstock averaged 9.1 points a game in his first season on the varsity. “Mikey was a threat because he can shoot, dribble, penetrate, kick out and shoot,” Mavis said.
Madrid, a guard, averaged 8.2 points. “Sergio could play either point or shooting guard, wherever I needed him,” Mavis said. “There were times I even played him at a three spot.”
Marinelli, a senior wing, averaged 5.0 points and was a big asset defensively.
“Caleb had a really successful season,” Mavis said. “His main job was to be my defensive stopper and he did a fantastic job. We’d put Caleb on the other team’s best scorer.”
Padilla leads BRPadilla, a forward, finished ninth (11.1) in scoring among region players and was voted the region’s top defender. He led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, rebounds and blocks.
Coach Michael Granillo said it was the fact that Padilla came up with huge blocks and rebounds in the clutch that made the difference in his winning DPOY.
“He also did a great job on other teams’ big men,” the coach said. “He really had an impact on both ends of the floor.”
Granillo, a guard, led BR in three-point shooting (38%), which helped him finish 10th in scoring (9.5) among 3A East players. He dished out two assists per game and routinely covered the other team’s best ball-handler.“
Joe, a forward, averaged 8.7 points and was second on the team in rebounding. Like Padilla, he too had a flare for the dramatic. Joe hit a three-point basket to force overtime as Blue Ridge handed Holbrook its only 3A East loss. He then scored 22 points highlighted by another late three against Show Low in another OT victory.
Burnette, a point guard, averaged 5.7 points and four assists and “played with a lot of passion and controlled the game on the offensive side of the floor,” said his coach.
Preston Power SL
Power poured in 464 points in 29 games and finished second in the 3A East in scoring (16.0 avg.) in stats posted on MaxPreps.com. He also averaged 9.6 rebounds.
Morrow averaged 9.1 points per game (MaxPreps) and 6.1 rebounds.
Drouillet averaged 9.4 points per game and 2.6 assists and led Show Low with 19 three-point field goals in nine games.
Crawford averaged 6.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.
“Preston obviously was our team leader and go-to guy,” said Show Low coach James Simmons. “This was my first year and we only had four holdover players from last year. Preston doubled his scoring, Mark and Luke nearly tripled theirs and Jason wasn’t a varsity player last year. We were really proud of our progression throughout the year.
“Our returning players for next year gained valuable varsity experience this year and we are looking for a big jump in them next year.”
All-3A North
Alchesay’s Gavin Butterfield and Caleb Henry were both honorable mention on the All-3A North Boys Basketball Team.
