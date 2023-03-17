Six players from Show Low were recognized. Alex Swanson and Mikenzie Kulish made the first team. Swanson was voted second team 3A all-state. Kulish was HM all-state.
Show Low’s Christie Francis was voted 3A East Coach of the Year after guiding the Cougars to their first region title in 37 years and their first state championship game appearance.
Also for Show Low, Raquel Wilson and Sadee Hall were voted to the second team and Grace Moore and Aubrie Wilson were honorable mention.
Juniors Kinzee Brogan and Kloah Ulberg made the first team to lead five Snowflake girls honored. Junior Alivia Schneider made the second team and junior Natalee Carlisle and senior Kadee Penrod were HM. Brogan and Ulberg were honorable mention all-state.
Payson’s Lizzy White was voted 3A East Defensive Player of the Year. She was among four Longhorns recognized. Brianna Marinelli made the first team and Chloe Hancock and Maggie Whaley were both HM.
Blue Ridge’s Aniya Paxson made the second team and teammates LeiLani Hamblin and Taylor Tenijieth were honorable mention.
Francis said her COY award is the direct result of the hard work of the players.
“Had the girls not bought into my philosophy, played selfishly or failed to commit to defense and rebounding, I would not be getting this award,” she said.
And she credited assistant coaches Jacci Tinkel and Dave Moore. “They were highly instrumental in the overall success of our program this year. Especially as a first-year head coach, I needed excellent people around me and I was blessed to have had them.”
Swanson, Show Low’s floor leader, averaged 7.5 points on 40% shooting from the field. Kulish averaged 9.7 points and 2.8 steals a game. She was a deep threat, shooting 32% from beyond the three-point line. She averaged 2.8 steals.
Hall, a team captain with Swanson, averaged 6.0 points and 7.7 rebounds. Raquel Wilson averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists and shot 42% from the field. Moore averaged 5.4 rebounds and led the team with 23 blocks. Aubrie Wilson averaged 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
Ulberg, Brogan and Schneider, along with Carlisle and Penrod powered Snowflake to a first place tie in the region and an upset of #1 Gilbert Christian that got the Lobos to the state quarterfinals.
For Payson, coach Chaz Davis said White was simply “incredible” this season.
“Lizzy is one of the toughest rebounders I have seen and one of the rare players to have almost as many rebounds (307) as points (314),” Davis said. “Her award and first team all-region status was a testament of how hard she worked all off-season. The most exciting thing is I really feel she hasn’t even scratched the surface of how good she is going to be.”
The coach also talked about Marinelli.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Bri,” Davis said. “Not only did she grow leaps and bounds this year as a player, but more importantly as a leader. It was clear to everyone that Bri really made us go this year with her energy and effort. She worked relentlessly this off-season.”
Davis said Hancock “had an incredible year and grew so much as a player.”
Whaley set the school record with 69 three-point field goals this season. “Everyday she would get out of school early and shoot for a few hours before practice and it paid off,” Davis said.
