“It is like a beach ball, almost,” said Snowflake senior catcher Brevin Matthews.
“You just get in this groove and you’re just feeling so good and seeing (the ball) so good. Then the hits come, the line drives come, the RBI come and it just leads to wins.”
Yes, it’s a pretty simple formula that Snowflake’s baseball team has followed this season.
See ball, hit ball.
The Lobos are hitting .400 as a team and coach Joe Matthews said the Lobos are ready to both attack early in the count and shorten up their swing late in the count.
“We’ve had really good success hitting early in the count and not waiting until the end of the count, but I think the key for us is two-strike hitting,” he said.
The Lobos don’t need to extend at-bats when pitches look like beach balls to them.
It seemed like that once again on Monday, as the Lobos won 8-0 at Payson to improve to 9-2 overall (ranking games) and 5-1 in the 3A East. Snowflake was No. 12 in the Tuesday’s 3A state rankings.
Brevin Matthews went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBI to lead Snowflake’s 18-hit attack.
Six other Lobos collected two hits each.
And Snowflake posted its fourth shutout as sophomore Skip Bawden and senior Ashton Munger combined on a two-hit gem. Bawden struck out nine in five innings and Munger fanned three more in two hitless innings or relief. He walked two and Bawden walked five. But the Longhorns stranded all seven of those walks.
“Skip has a good mix of breaking balls and fastball,” said Snowflake coach Joe Matthews. “He usually has a lot of strikeouts, he’s just got to tone down the walks. And Ashton has done a great job in relief.”
Junior Brennen Bryant is the ace. He’s thrown three of the Lobos’ four shutouts by enticing batters to put the ball in play and trusting the defense behind him.
“He’s really good,” the coach said. “He has a good mix of pitches and is always around the (strike) zone. His pitch count is really low all the time.”
The Snowflake roster also includes seniors Braden Frost, Easton Butler and Tyler Clare; juniors Jett McCray, Karson Claridge, Ryan Taylor, Jhett Yellowhair and Caleb McCray; sophomores Kenyan Bryant and Aaden Coor; and freshmen Kyler Matthews and Hayden Hill.
Yellowhair is one of the team’s big bats. He likes where the team is right now.
“It’s going good,” Yellowhair said. “We have a pretty good team. We play good as a team and hit the ball well and our pitching’s been good.”
Several early-season rainouts have forced most teams to play a lot of games in a short period over the final two or three weeks of the season. The Lobos had six games remaining over 12 days of the regular season. After a Thursday, April 13 game at Show Low, Snowflake was scheduled to close with five straight home games, beginning with a pair of non-region games against Thatcher at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and Alchesay at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17. Then it’s Holbrook at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, Blue Ridge at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and Show Low at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24.
Battling Blue Ridge
No. 19 Blue Ridge was 4-1 in the region heading into this week. The Yellowjackets were scheduled to host No. 16 Winslow on Tuesday, play at Payson on Thursday and host a pair of non-region games against Miami at 4 p.m. today (April 14) and Thatcher at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Blue Ridge faces three games in four days with another non-region game at Chino Valley on Tuesday, April 18 and 3A East contests at home against Show Low at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 and at Snowflake on Friday, April 21. The ’Jackets close at home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on April 24.
“SF can really hit”
Payson slipped to 1-4 in the region after Monday’s loss. The Longhorns (2-9 overall) also faced a busy final stretch with seven games in 10 days. Payson was set to host Blue Ridge on April 13, play at Holbrook on April 14, host Ironwood ALA at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, host Show Low at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17, play at Winslow on April 19, host Holbrook on April 20 and close at No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian on April 22.
Sophomore Zach Young started and worked out of trouble early, stranding several runners. But the Lobos eventually got to him, scoring three runs in the third and going ahead 5-0 after four before added three more in the seventh against the bullpen.
“I thought Zach threw well and helped us stay in the game,” said Payson coach Brian Young. “Snowflake can really hit and he made some strong pitches. There were some at-bats where Snowflake battled and just got the bat on the ball on some good pitches. Our defense got through a couple of tough situations with bases loaded.”
The Longhorns stranded their share of runners, thanks in large part to drawing seven walks.
“We were really missing some key hits when we had guys on base,” coach Young said. “That is the key for us, we need to really live for those moments when we can knock a guy in and it that game it just didn’t happen.”
