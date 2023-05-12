Snowflake’s dominance continues.
The Lobos claimed both the AIA Division 4 Girls and Boys State Championships at Mesa Red Mountain on May 5-6.
Again.
Snowflake claimed its fourth girls state championship in the last five state meets (2020 canceled) in dominating fashion. The Lobos scored 119 points to finish 42 points ahead of runner-up Chandler Valley Christian (77) to win.
And Snowflake’s boys scored 92½ points to claim their third consecutive state championship and sixth title in eight years. It’s the Lobos’ 10th title overall.
Chandler Valley Christian finished second with 78 points and Show Low third with 56½. Blue Ridge (31) placed seventh and Payson (19) 14th.
For Snowflake, Jordan Mowers won the 110-meter hurdles (15.09) and ran the anchor leg of the winning 4x100 relay (43.95) that also included Karter Raban in the leadoff position, followed by Braden LaDuke and Dallin Hatch.
“The girls team won by a comfortable margin, but we knew it was going to be close for our boys and every point counted,” said Snowflake coach Alicia LaDuke.
“Our 4x100 was seeded 11th going into the meet so to come in and win state was very exciting and gave us much needed points. We knew going into the 4x400 that Valley Christian was just six points out and we needed to do well in the relay. Our boys 4x400 gave a gutsy performance and PR’d by four seconds for the win. It was exhilarating to watch! I was proud of everyone of the kids, they gave great effort and came and delivered.”
And Snowflake’s Jonathan Pitts, Gionn Jones, Trey Flake and Conner Willis won the 4x400 in 3:27.52.
Willis finished second in both the 300 hurdles (40.13) and long jump (21-9). Mason Mortenson placed third in the pole vault (13-6).
Halls wins two titles
Blue Ridge’s Steven Halls won both the 800 (1:56.90) and 1,600 (4:22.89).
For Show Low, Cain Trimble was second in the discus (148-0) and Jacob Altop, Bryce Adams, CJ Serrano and Lucas Webb finished second in the 4x400 in 3:27.98. Altop, Serrano and Webb also teamed with Cameron Hernandez to finish third in the 4x100 in 44.19.
Also for the Cougars, Adams finished third in the 300 hurdles (40.72) and
For Payson, William Spalding finished second in the 100 in 11.23. He ran 10.89 in a preliminary heat. Spalding ran the anchor leg of the runner-up 4x100 relay (44.03) that included Braden Tenney, Wyatt Ashton and Michael Schinstock.
Lobos sweep girls relays
Show Low (66) placed third, Blue Ridge (35) seventh and Payson (15) tied for 16th.
SF won the 4x100, 4x400, 4x800,
Lily Lundberg won the triple jump (38 feet 11 inches) and finished second in the long jump (16-10¾).
And Snowflake swept the three relays.
Tacie Kay, Hailey Jones, Ellie Huish and Kaytlin LaDuke won the 4x100 in 50.04 seconds. Nicole Hipps, Hailey Jones, Ryleigh Smith and Haddi Nichols won the 4x400 in 4:09.09. And Anna Lancaster, Evalyn Perez, Addie Craner and Ryleigh Smith won the 4x800 in 9:58.84
Huish also placed third in the long jump (16-2), Flake third in the high jump (5-0) and LaDuke third in the pole vault (9-6).
Aubrie Wilson wins high jump
For Show Low, Aubrie Wilson won the high jump (5-4) and finished third in the triple jump (34-7) and Jacey Perkins won the 300 hurdles (46.49) and finished third in the 100 hurdles (15.87). Perkins also ran on the third-place 4x100 (50:71) relay that included Mariah McNeil, Jaylee Boyce and Mikenzie Kulish.
For Blue Ridge, the 4x400 relay finished second (4:13.37) to Snowflake. That quartet included Katelyn Knippers, Lydia Szabo, Clara Oldham and Leilani Hamblin.
Szabo also placed third (26.46) in the 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!