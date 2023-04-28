Back-to-back.
Yes, Snowflake’s baseball players can get used to this.
A year after ending a long title drought, the Lobos made it two-in-a-row by claiming another the 3A East championship under second-year head coach Joe Matthews.
The Lobos (13-4 overall) beat visiting Show Low 9-2 on Monday to finish 8-2 in the region. Show Low (6-4 3A East) entered the game one game behind and needing a win to create a logjam atop of the 3A East.
Blue Ridge won 15-4 at home against Holbrook on Monday to finish 7-3 and second in the region. The Yellowjackets would have finished in a three-way tie for first with Show Low and Snowflake if Show Low had won. The Cougars did beat the Lobos 11-4 at Show Low in the first meeting of the season.
But they couldn’t complete the sweep as the Lobos took the championship to end any thoughts of tiebreakers to determine the champ.
“I’m really proud of our young men for answering the challenge,” Joe Matthews said. “Snowflake hadn’t won the region for like 14 years before last year, so winning two years in row a great accomplishment for the seniors and all the guys.”
Instead of a tiebreaker formula, the Lobos let their bats decide the region championship. They pounded out a dozen hits to back the stingy pitching of Skip Bawden and Ashton Munger.
Jhett Yellowhair collected two hits, including a triple, and three RBI, Easton Butler added two hits and two RBI, Kenyan Bryant two hits, including a double, and an RBI, and Bawden added hits. Braden Frost tripled, walked and drove in a run.
On the mound, Bawden scattered six hits in pitching the first six innings, striking out eight and walking one and allowing one earned run. Munger struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.
Show Low finished fourth in the region. The Cougars and Winslow tied for third, with Winslow winning the tiebreaker based on sweeping the two region games from Show Low.
Snowflake and Show Low tied for first in the region a year ago, with the Lobos winning the tiebreaker with a sweep of the two region games with the Cougars.
Snowflake wound up No. 13 in the 3A rankings. The Lobos were scheduled to host a 3A state tournament play-in game against No. 20 Tonopah Valley (9-9) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
Winslow finished No. 17 and travels to Odyssey Institute on April 26 for a play-in game.
Show Low finished at No. 23 in the rankings and
Blue Ridge (8-9) finished No. 22 in the seedings and earned a play-in game berth at No. 11 Florence (12-5) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
Payson finished No. 30.
The first-round games in the 16-team state tournament are at the high seed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.
Quarterfinal games are at the high seed on May 6.
“They just play really well together,” Matthews said. “I think this is one of the better teams I’ve had for team camaraderie and cohesiveness.”
Matthews played for the Lobos as a student and this marks Matthews’ 19th season coaching baseball.
