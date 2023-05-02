BBL-SF-Munger
Snowflake's Ashton Munger pitches in a game at Payson this season. The Lobos won the 3A East and a state tournament play-in game and advance to the first round of the 3A state tournament to play at No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on Tuesday, May 2.

 Keith Morris

Snowflake won the 3A East Baseball Championship.

It’ll take the Lobos four more wins to win another title.

