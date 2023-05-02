Snowflake's Ashton Munger pitches in a game at Payson this season. The Lobos won the 3A East and a state tournament play-in game and advance to the first round of the 3A state tournament to play at No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on Tuesday, May 2.
It’ll take the Lobos four more wins to win another title.
It was five more before No. 13 Snowflake beat No. 20 Tonopah Valley 9-5 in a 3A state tournament play-in game at Snowflake on Wednesday.
The Lobos (13-4) advance to the 16-team state tournament to play at No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian (13-4) at 4 p.m. today (May 2). Pusch Ridge won the 3A South with a 7-0 record.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the high seed against the winner of the No. 12 Tucson Tanque Verde at No. 5 Yuma Catholic game.
Blue Ridge battles in 9-8 loss
No. 22 Blue Ridge entered the 3A tournament 8-9 overall (ranking games) but the Yellowjackets gave No. 11 Florence a battle in an 9-8 loss in a 3A state play-in game at Florence on Wednesday.
Blue Ridge battled for the 3A East title until the last day, going 7-3 and finishing second to Snowflake (8-2).
Round Valley wins play-in game
No. 13 Round Valley (12-6) beat No. 20 St. Augustine 6-2 in a 2A state tournament play-in game at Round Valley on Wednesday. The Elks advance to the first-round of the 16-team 2A state tournament to play at No. 4 Phoenix Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to meet the winner of the game between No. 12 Arizona Lutheran and No. 5 Gilbert Classical at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Goodyear Baseball Complex.
Round Valley went 6-0 in winning the 2A North Region Championship.
No. 24 St. Johns lost its 2A state play-in game at No. 9 Bisbee 11-1 on Wednesday. The Redskins went 5-1 to finish second to Round Valley in the 2A North.
Win sends Mogollon to 1A quarterfinals
No. 10 Mogollon (8-6) beat No. 7 host Chandler Lincoln Prep 5-3 on Saturday in the opening round of the 16-team 1A state tournament at Snedigar Sports Complex.
The Mustangs advance to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Saturday at No. 2 Williams. Williams survived an opening-round score, escaping with a 10-9 win over No. 15 Duncan.
A quarterfinal win would send the Mustangs to the semifinals at Tempe Diable Stadium on May 12. The championship game is at 7 p.m. on May 13 at the same venue.
