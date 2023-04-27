Snowflake's Aaden Coor takes a swing at a pitch in a game at Payson earlier this season. The Lobos won their play-in game on Wednesday to advance to the 16-team 3A state baseball tournament to play at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on Tuesday.
Fresh off claiming the 3A East championship, No. 13 Snowflake beat No. 20 Tonopah Valley 9-5 in a 3A state baseball tournament play-in game at Snowflake on Wednesday.
The Lobos advance to the 16-team state tournament to play at No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on May 6 at the high seed against the winner of the No. 12 Tanque Verde at No. 5 Yuma Catholic game.
No. 22 Blue Ridge tried to pull a big upset but lost 9-8 at No. 11 Florence 9-8 in the play-in game.
2A
No. 13 Round Valley beat No. 20 St. Augustine 6-2 in a 2A state tournament play-in game at Round Valley on Wednesday.
The Elks advance to the first-round of the 16-team 2A state tournament to play at No. 4 Phoenix Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to meet the winner of the game between No. 12 Arizona Lutheran and No. 5 Gilbert Classical at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Goodyear Baseball Complex.
No. 24 St. Johns lost its 2A state play-in game at No. 9 Bisbee 11-1 on Wednesday.
1A
No. 10 Mogollon opens in the 16-team 1A state tournament at No. 7 Chandler Lincoln Prep at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Snedigar Sports Complex. The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on May 6 at the high seed against the winner of the game between No. 15 Duncan and No. 2 Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!