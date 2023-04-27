BBL SF Batter Aaden Coor Swings
Snowflake's Aaden Coor takes a swing at a pitch in a game at Payson earlier this season. The Lobos won their play-in game on Wednesday to advance to the 16-team 3A state baseball tournament to play at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on Tuesday.

Fresh off claiming the 3A East championship, No. 13 Snowflake beat No. 20 Tonopah Valley 9-5 in a 3A state baseball tournament play-in game at Snowflake on Wednesday.

The Lobos advance to the 16-team state tournament to play at No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The winner advances to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on May 6 at the high seed against the winner of the No. 12 Tanque Verde at No. 5 Yuma Catholic game.

